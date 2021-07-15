Yukon falls to 78 active COVID-19 cases; seven new cases announced

The territory is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 for July 15.

With recoveries, this brings the active case count to 78.

Six of the new cases are in Whitehorse and one is in a rural community.

Getting tested

Yukoners are still asked to assume that the virus is widespread, and anyone with mild symptoms should get tested.

People who are vaccinated may rarely acquire COVID-19 and should not consider themselves exempt from testing with symptoms.

A test can be booked online or via phone at 867-393-3083.

Drive-up testing is available from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

