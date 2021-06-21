Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley has announced 30 new COVID-19 cases on June 21 for a total of 100 active cases. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon experiencing community spread among unvaccinated: Hanley

Territory logs 30 new cases on June 21, for a total of 68 new cases this weekend

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Yukon on June 21.

The announcement follows 29 new cases on June 19 and nine new cases on June 18.

The Yukon now has 100 active COVID-19 cases, all presumed the Gamma (P.1) variant.

Of the 30 new cases, 23 are in Whitehorse and seven are in rural comunities. The virus is now present in most Yukon communities, officials say.

There has been one new hospitalization, for a total of three currently in hospital.

Fourteen people have recovered since the beginning of this outbreak.

“We expect to see many more cases over the coming weeks, especially in our unvaccinated population,” said Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer, in a statement.

Hanley has asked that people who are sick stay home. All camps and group activities should screen for illness.

“If you have symptoms that feel like a cold right now, it is probably COVID-19,” Hanley said.

Exposure notices to schools

Several schools have been issued exposure notices. Staff and students are advised to either self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms, according to the degree of exposure.

The following schools had infectious students present on the last day of school:

  • Kluane School in Destruction Bay;
  • Whitehorse Elementary;
  • J.V. Clark School in Mayo;
  • Holy Family Elementary School in Whitehorse;
  • Takhini Elementary School in Whitehorse; and
  • Grade 9 and 10 classes at Porter Creek Senior Secondary.

It was previously announced that F.H. Collins prom attendees should self-isolate until June 25 at midnight.

F.H. Collins cap and gown attendees have been instructed to self-monitor.

Students in four Grade 9 classes at Porter Creek Secondary have also been instructed to self-isolate until June 25.

Letters have been sent to all affected students and staff.

Frequent testing is key, officials say

COVID-19 is now widely circulating through the Yukon, according to a government press release. While infection in vaccinated individuals is rare, anyone experiencing symptoms should get tested.

People experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call 867-393-3083 or book a test online.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse at 49A Waterfront Place everyday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Rural Yukoners should contact their community health centre.

Test results are on a roughly 24-hour turnaround. Test results are available online.

(Gabrielle Plonka)








