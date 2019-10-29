The courthouse in Whitehorse on March 30, 2018. The Yukon Energy Corporation has filed a notice to the Yukon Court of Appeal over a decision by the Yukon Utilities Board limiting the corporation’s ability to charge for its demand-side management programs. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon Energy takes utilities board decision over electricity-use programs to court

The corporation filed a notice to the Yukon Court of Appeal on Oct. 21.

The Yukon Energy Corporation is taking a decision from the Yukon Utilities Board that denied the corporation the ability to collect costs for its electricity-saving programs to court.

Yukon Energy filed a notice to the Yukon Court of Appeal on Oct. 21.

The corporation is appealing a decision by the Yukon Utilities Board from Sept. 20. That decision was the result of a review and variance application the corporation filed in response to a board order from 2018.

In 2018, the board found that Yukon Energy’s demand-side management programs — for example, free electricity savings kits and rebates for Yukoners who purchase LED lightbulbs and block heater timers — should be run by the Yukon government “rather than having ratepayers fund these projects.”

The decision denied Yukon Energy the ability to collect costs for the programs via customers’ rates, allowing it to only continue one program aimed at converting its old streetlights to energy-efficient LEDs.

The corporation has defended the effectiveness of it programs in previous interviews with the News, with resource and planning engineer Stephanie Whitehead saying in a March interview that the programs have been “very successful.”

Yukon Energy’s chief financial officer, Ed Mollard, also told the News that the corporation was “well-equipped” to deliver the programs instead of the Yukon government.

“We delivered the programs and we got the results, so we should be compensated,” he said at the time.

“The other aspect is we’ve proven that we’ve got this capacity challenge, we’ve got these programs that we think will address those capacity problems, so the board should allow us to proceed with new programs.”

The corporation sought a review of the board’s 2018 decision in March; the board ultimately dismissed Yukon Energy’s application for review this September.

The notice filed to the Yukon Supreme Court alleges that the Yukon Utilities Board “erred in law” on four grounds in dismissing the review application and essentially affirming that its 2018 order was correct.

Among the alleged errors the corporation lays out are that the Yukon Utilities Board improperly interpreted a section of the Public Utilities Act; that it failed to “determine Yukon Energy’s rate base in accordance with Canadian rate-setting principles which require that the rates and the costs they are based on be just and reasonable to the utility as well as consumers;” that the board failed to consider Yukon Energy’s “uncontroverted evidence” in relation to its demand-side management costs; and “taking into account irrelevant considerations in concluding that the (demand-side management) costs were imprudently incurred.”

The notice also notes that the 2019 proceedings were conducted solely in writing and without an oral hearing, while the proceedings that resulted in the 2018 order consisted of a three-day hearing.

As of Oct. 22, the Yukon Utilities Board had not yet filed a response.

With files from Julien Gignac

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Stone-cold cuddly killers

Just Posted

Stone-cold cuddly killers

Ermines are the deadly — yet adorable — hunters of the north

Pourquoi?: Parents left wondering after Jack Hulland Elementary School cancels primary-level classes in French

Gym classes are now being taught entirely in English

Two dead after car goes off Alaska Highway near Watson Lake

Watson Lake RCMP attended the scene Oct. 26. Police say it’s not clear when the crash happened.

Garbage Truck Santa gets a transmission for Christmas

Community rallies to get Santa on the road

EDITORIAL: Could a federal minority in Ottawa mean an early Yukon election?

Politically speaking, it might not be bad to call an election early

Carcross man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen in 2017

A Whitehorse jury has found a Carcross man guilty of sexually assaulting… Continue reading

City news, briefly

Some of the issues discussed at the Oct. 22 Whitehorse council meeting

Yukoner Dylan Cozens leads Hurricanes in scoring

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens is having a strong start to the WHL season… Continue reading

Vanier Crusaders takes three of four Super Volley home matches

The Crusaders are tied for first in boys competition and first in girls competition after two weeks

History Hunter: Conference to celebrate historical Yukon maps

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association (YHMA) has taken on an ambitious… Continue reading

Whitehorse Futsal League rebrands and expands for upcoming season

“The mission of the league is to support the sport (and) grow interest in the sport”

Residents resist new apartment building on Centennial Street

At a public hearing residents claimed the development would mean less privacy, block sunlight and parking issues

Whitehorse FC U13 girls team wins big at B.C. tournament

“I think we really executed the things we’ve been working on.”

Most Read