Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on April 8. Yukon Energy faced a potential “critical” fuel shortage in January due to an avalanche blocking a shipping route from Skagway to the Yukon, according to an email obtained by the Yukon Party and questioned in the legislature on Oct. 14. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on April 8. Yukon Energy faced a potential “critical” fuel shortage in January due to an avalanche blocking a shipping route from Skagway to the Yukon, according to an email obtained by the Yukon Party and questioned in the legislature on Oct. 14. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon Energy faced ‘critical’ fuel shortage last January due to avalanche

An email obtained by the Yukon Party showed energy officials were concerned

Yukon Energy faced a potential “critical” fuel shortage in January due to an avalanche blocking a shipping route from Skagway to the Yukon, according to an email obtained by the Yukon Party and questioned in the legislature on Oct. 14.

“We had a situation last year where we were in a position where fuel was very scarce and we were at a very critical point. I think that my office and the Yukon Energy Corporation have an obligation to take that into consideration and make sure that we take lessons learned from that and that we do have a contingency plan,” said Energy, Mines and Resources Minister Ranj Pillai.

In January 2020, after an avalanche closed the Skagway pass, the interruption to the supply chain for fuel created an “edgy” situation, according to an email between Yukon Energy staff obtained by the opposition.

The information was obtained by an access to information request by the Yukon Party that produced a copy of an email from Jan. 16 between Yukon Energy officials.

“Our supplier gets their fuel from Skagway. They have supply for a few days,” wrote a Yukon Energy employee, whose name is redacted in the copy of the email. The employee says they have purchased fuel and are bringing it up from the south.

“My contact says they aren’t panicking yet but are a bit edgy with the situation,” the employee continues.

The email is addressed to Yukon Energy president Andrew Hall, vice president Michael Brandt, vice president Ed Mollard and vice president Gary Gazankas.

Any member of the public, including politicians and journalists, can access government records under the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy legislation. According to the Yukon Party, the initial request made in June yielded “no records found” and a complaint had to be filed before obtaining the email.

On the floor of the House, Yukon Party MLA Stacey Hassard noted that the temperatures the week of the email went down to -40 C.

“The prospect of running out of fuel during such frigid temperatures is certainly scary, especially for Yukoners who rely on electricity to heat their homes,” Hassard said.

“What is the government’s plan to ensure that Yukoners do not have to be a bit edgy around our fuel supplies this winter?” he said.

In response to questioning, Pillai told the legislature that he would discuss “lessons learned” with Yukon Energy from the situation and report back to the House.

“It really came down to, in one particular case, (the) Skagway pass being closed. We were in a position where normally we would see shipments of fuel come over that pass,” Pillai said.

“We did work very closely with the Minister of Highways and Public Works to monitor that situation and to move as quickly as we could to move fuel over, but the team at Yukon Energy Corporation were very innovative. They reached out across the territory and to ATCO as well to ensure that we had fuel,” he said.

Pillai said the situation with the pass closure was “a perfect storm.”

The opposition linked the fuel shortage to an earlier discussion on the decision to cancel a thermal power plant and rely on rented diesel generators for back-up power, but Pillai said regardless of the technology used, the issue, in either case, is obtaining fuel.

“I’m going to make that commitment to the members opposite to come back and work with Yukon Energy to ensure that they do have a contingency plan so that we’re ready in case something like this happens in January 2021,” he said.

Pillai said he doesn’t anticipate COVID-19 border closures affecting supply.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Yukon Energy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon government gives $175k to projects aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women
Next story
Two new cases of COVID-19 announced in Yukon

Just Posted

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gives a COVID-19 update during a press conference in Whitehorse on May 26. The Yukon government announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the territory with a press release on Oct. 19. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
Two new cases of COVID-19 announced in Yukon

Contact tracing is complete and YG says there is no increased risk to the public

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on April 8. Yukon Energy faced a potential “critical” fuel shortage in January due to an avalanche blocking a shipping route from Skagway to the Yukon, according to an email obtained by the Yukon Party and questioned in the legislature on Oct. 14. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon Energy faced ‘critical’ fuel shortage last January due to avalanche

An email obtained by the Yukon Party showed energy officials were concerned

Jeanie McLean (formerly Dendys), the minister responsible for the Women’s Directorate speaks during legislative assembly in Whitehorse on Nov. 27, 2017. “Our government is proud to be supporting Yukon’s grassroots organizations and First Nation governments in this critical work,” said McLean of the $175,000 from the Yukon government awarded to four community-based projects aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon government gives $175k to projects aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women

Four projects were supported via the Prevention of Violence against Aboriginal Women Fund

Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, speaks at a roundtable discussion in Whitehorse on June 13, 2019. The City of Whitehorse’s procedures bylaw was the focus of a roundtable discussion Oct. 15 where Constable highlighted the driving force for the changes being in how emergencies may be dealt with. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bylaw changes needed for council to deal with urgent emergencies

Procedures bylaw discussed

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone

When I was a kid, CP Air had a monopoly on flights… Continue reading

asdf
EDITORIAL: Don’t let the City of Whitehorse distract you

A little over two weeks after Whitehorse city council voted to give… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Northwestel has released the proposed prices for its unlimited plans. Unlimited internet in Whitehorse and Carcross could cost users between $160.95 and $249.95 per month depending on their choice of package. (Yukon News file)
Unlimited internet options outlined

Will require CRTC approval before Northwestel makes them available

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse. Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting instead of 30 days to make up for lost time caused by COVID-19 in the spring. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Legislative assembly sitting extended

Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting. The extension… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Mad about MAD

Letters to the editor published Oct. 16, 2020

Alkan Air hangar in Whitehorse. Alkan Air has filed its response to a lawsuit over a 2019 plane crash that killed a Vancouver geologist on board, denying that there was any negligence on its part or the pilot’s. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Alkan Air responds to lawsuit over 2019 crash denying negligence, liability

Airline filed statement of defence Oct. 7 to lawsuit by spouse of geologist killed in crash

Whitehorse city council members voted Oct. 13 to decline an increase to their base salaries that was set to be made on Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Council declines increased wages for 2021

Members will not have wages adjusted for CPI

A vehicle is seen along Mount Sima Road in Whitehorse on May 12. At its Oct. 13 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the third reading for two separate bylaws that will allow the land sale and transfer agreements of city-owned land — a 127-square-metre piece next to 75 Ortona Ave. and 1.02 hectares of property behind three lots on Mount Sima Road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse properties could soon expand

Land sale agreements approved by council

Most Read