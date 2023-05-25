Yukon emergency medical service workers receive honours

Awards were distributed at a ceremony held in Shipyards Park

Nicholle Ingalls (right) receives the Jon Trefry Award during a Yukon emergency medical services awards ceremony at Shipyards Park in Whitehorse on May 23. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Eight Yukon emergency medical services (EMS) workers have been honoured for their work.

An awards ceremony was held at Shipyards Park in Whitehorse to honour the award-winning emergency medical services workers on May 23.

Nicholle Ingalls, who is also a high school teacher, received the Jon Trefry award. The award was first given to its namesake in 2021. It recognizes emergency medical services personnel for their commitment to community and outstanding contributions over the years, according to a Yukon government release.

“I am truly humbled,” Ingalls said upon being handed the award.

“We all know, though, it’s not a one-man show.”

Kyle Riel was awarded the 12-year Yukon emergency medical services medal, which goes out to all employees who have put in a dozen years of service.

Cathy Brais and Rick Staley were the chief of emergency medical services commendation award recipients.

Four emergency medical service members received the governor general’s emergency medical services exemplary service medal: Duncan MacRae, Laurel Cole, Bryan Crow and Devin Bailey.

“The whole EMS team is truly incredible. This is something that I know. This is something that I know as a patient. It’s something that I know as a family member of a patient,” Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said.

“The consistent and professional pre-hospital care that EMS provides across the territory improves outcomes and saves lives. I don’t know how many of us can say that in our daily work.”

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com