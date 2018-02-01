Public meetings are starting next month to hear what Yukoners think of proposed changes to the territory’s electoral boundaries. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Yukon electoral boundaries commission plans meetings

Ridings must be reviewed after every two elections

Public meeting plans over proposed new election boundaries

Public meetings are starting next month to hear what Yukoners think of proposed changes to the territory’s electoral boundaries.

The Yukon Electoral District Boundaries Commission is proposing a series of moves including major changes to the Pelly-Nisutlin and Porter Creek Centre ridings.

In February the commission will be in Teslin, Marsh Lake, Carcross, Tagish, Mount Lorne and Whitehorse.

In March it will be in Pelly, Mayo, Carmacks, Faro, Ross River and Watson Lake.

Specific dates, times and locations are available on the commission’s website, www.yukonboundaries.ca, along with a full breakdown of all the proposed changes and a copy of the commission’s interim report.

Any changes that are approved by the legislative assembly will be in place for the next two elections. Electoral boundaries must be reviewed after every two elections.

The commission will release its final recommendations by April 20.

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com

