Yukon documentary considered for Oscar

First We Eat, a Yukon film about food sovereignty, is on the Oscar long list for best documentary. (Supplied)

First We Eat, a Yukon film about food sovereignty, is on the Oscar long list for best documentary.

Preliminary voting began on Feb. 1 and the short list will be announced on Feb. 9. The awards will take place on April 25.

First We Eat documents Suzanne Crocker’s mission to feed her family of five with food hunted, fished, gathered, grown or raised around her home in Dawson City.

“Add three skeptical teenagers, one reluctant husband, no salt, no caffeine, no sugar and -40 C temperatures,” the film’s website says.

“Ultimately the story becomes a celebration of community and the surprising bounty of food that even a tiny community in the far North can provide.”

The film premiered at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in May 2020. It won the audience choice award at that festival.

First We Eat also won the Jury Award at Doc Edge in New Zealand and Audience Choice Award at the Junction North International Film Festival in Sudbury, Ont. It has been nominated for awards at festivals in Reykjavik, Austria and Vancouver.

A sold-out showing will take place at the Yukon Arts Centre on Feb. 14 as part of the Available Light Film Festival. It will also be streamed virtually.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com