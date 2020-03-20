Minister Ranj Pillai claps during a press conference in Whitehorse on Aug. 28, 2019. The deputy premier tested negative for COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon deputy premier Ranj Pillai tests negative for COVID-19

Pillai was in self-isolation after attending a mining conference in Toronto

Yukon deputy premier Ranj Pillai does not have COVID-19.

“I’m happy to have tested negative,” he said in a social media post March 19. “I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues again and would like to thank everyone who reached out to offer thoughts and support.

“I especially want to thank the dedicated professionals in Yukon’s healthcare system for providing me with the information I needed to act responsibly and get tested in a timely manner. Based on their advice, I took precautionary measures and self-isolated to do my part in reducing spread of the virus.”

Pillai attended a large mining conference in Toronto earlier this month, where another attendee later tested positive for the virus, a Sudbury, Ont. man in his 50s.

Pillai had been self-isolating until the tests came back.

He was back at the legislative assembly on March 19.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusYukon government

Previous story
Respiratory centre to open in downtown Whitehorse for COVID-19 assessments

Just Posted

Respiratory centre to open in downtown Whitehorse for COVID-19 assessments

Yukon’s chief health officer announced further measures to brace for virus March 20

Spring sitting of Yukon legislative assembly called off because of COVID-19

Liberals used majority to pass the 2020-21 budget

CRTC tells Northwestel to resubmit overage fee-waiving application “without preconditions”

Northwestel had submitted an urgent application to waive internet overage fees earlier this week.

Doris Bill re-elected as chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation

This will be Bill’s third consecutive term as chief of the First Nation.

Reduce, reuse, refill

Entrepreneurs eye starting up a new environmentally-friendly bulk shop to cut down on plastic

Yukon deputy premier Ranj Pillai tests negative for COVID-19

Pillai was in self-isolation after attending a mining conference in Toronto

Woman dead after Porter Creek house fire

The Whitehorse Fire Department was called to the home on Willow Crescent March 18.

F.H. Collins Warriors, Porter Creek Rams win YSAA Senior Basketball Championships

“The feeling is 100 per cent worth it”

Yukonomist: Budget 2020: Borrowing to keep the good times rolling

Another year of record government spending thanks to the distant taxpayers of Southern Canada.

History Hunter: The long — but satisfying — search for truth in history

Getting it right takes time

Team Yukon gains valuable experience at 2020 Brier

“I don’t think our record is indicative of how well we played”

Polarettes gymnasts reach new heights at the International Gymnix 2020

“They came out more motivated and inspired than ever”

Yukon archers win half dozen medals at Canadian Regional Indoor Championships

The Yukon archers won two golds, three silvers and one bronze

Most Read