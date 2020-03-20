Yukon deputy premier Ranj Pillai tests negative for COVID-19

Pillai was in self-isolation after attending a mining conference in Toronto

Minister Ranj Pillai claps during a press conference in Whitehorse on Aug. 28, 2019. The deputy premier tested negative for COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon deputy premier Ranj Pillai does not have COVID-19.

“I’m happy to have tested negative,” he said in a social media post March 19. “I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues again and would like to thank everyone who reached out to offer thoughts and support.

“I especially want to thank the dedicated professionals in Yukon’s healthcare system for providing me with the information I needed to act responsibly and get tested in a timely manner. Based on their advice, I took precautionary measures and self-isolated to do my part in reducing spread of the virus.”

Pillai attended a large mining conference in Toronto earlier this month, where another attendee later tested positive for the virus, a Sudbury, Ont. man in his 50s.

Pillai had been self-isolating until the tests came back.

He was back at the legislative assembly on March 19.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusYukon government