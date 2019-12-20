Porcupine caribou graze in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. (Malkolm Boothroyd/malkolmboothroyd.com)

Yukon delegation presses banks to not fund oil, gas development in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Meetings follow Goldman Sachs announcing that it won’t invest in future projects

Delegates travelled to Toronto this week to urge Canadian banks to refrain from financing oil and gas projects in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

“In my view, they were very receptive to the information that we presented, in terms of the importance of the Arctic Refuge to the Gwich’in, as well as the human rights aspect of it, as well as the environmental impacts of drilling in the refuge,” said Cheryl Charlie, a councillor at Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation.

Charlie, along with representatives from the Gwich’in Tribal Council and the Yukon chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, met with staff at Scotia Bank, TD Canada Trust, RBC and CIBC.

The move comes on the heels of Goldman Sachs announcing that it won’t fund future development projects in the refuge, citing Indigenous subsistence harvesting rights.

Charlie said this added momentum to their cause.

“That is really great news for the Gwich’in, and just so happened that we met with the Canadian banks,” she said. “We used that information and presented it to the banks and we are hoping that they follow suit.”

No decisions were made during the meetings, Charlie said, which was expected.

“It’s just one way for us to advance our cause in letting them know that we hope it doesn’t happen,” she said. “It’s hard to say if any decisions are being made.

“In our view, we are hopeful that the information that we presented conveyed the importance of this issue to the Gwich’in as a people and we also know that this is just the beginning of a dialogue and we also communicated that to them, that we look forward to speaking more on this issue, if they wish.”

She said banks will be followed up with in the New Year.

The final environmental impact statement, released in September, lays out the most aggressive oil and gas program in part of the refuge, giving near total access to companies interested in pursuing leases.

A record of decision has yet to be released due to a series of delays.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Air Canada flight takes two days to get from Vancouver to Whitehorse

Just Posted

Air Canada flight takes two days to get from Vancouver to Whitehorse

The flight attempted to land on Dec. 16 and 17 but diverted due to “weather limits.”

Yukon Yuletide: On the hunt for the perfect tree

Yukoners have the option to cut down a free tree but there are some rules

Yukon Yuletide: Remembering the consummate newshound

Memphis was a fixture in the Yukon News newsroom

Compost program coming to apartments, townhouses and condos

The program will be phased in in three parts

Powerful pens: Vanier students mark International Human Rights Day by writing 160 letters

The Whitehorse high school students took part in Write for Rights

Canadian men’s national team futsal coach works with Yukon AWG teams

“Athletes need to keep on working because they never know who is watching”

IBU World Cup season starts for Nadia Moser and Team Canada

“It is good to have the first races finished”

Gold Nugget Championship puts spotlight on Yukon figure skaters

The event also served as trials for the upcoming Arctic Winter Games

Glacier Bears compete at Christmas Cracker swim meet in Victoria

The Whitehorse club had nearly two dozen top-10 finishes

New program aims to return kids in care to their communities

All 14 Yukon First Nations signed on to the guiding principles document for Honouring Connections

Whitehorse council approves the purchase of a transit app

Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition raises other issues with bus service

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at the Whitehorse city council meeting Dec. 9

Destruction Bay man dies after snowmobile falls through ice on Kluane Lake

Yukon RCMP located the body of Walter Egg, 68, about 250 metres from the shoreline Dec. 10

Most Read