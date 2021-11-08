Yukon declares state of emergency again after COVID-19 surge

The Civil Emergency Measures Act is back with masks and proof of vaccination measures

The territory has declared a state of emergency after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, including 80 new cases identified over the weekend, and widespread community transmission.

The current case count is now 169. The state of emergency brings new restrictions into place in order to curb transmission, due to the risk of overwhelming the Yukon’s limited healthcare system.

Yukoners are recommended to follow the new measures immediately but enforcement will begin on Saturday, November 13. They will remain in place until at least Dec. 3.

The acting Chief Medical Officer of Health is recommending that schools remain, although students will be required to wear masks when in classrooms and seated at their desks and activities between schools are suspended until further notice.

The acting Chief Medical Officer is recommending that travel between communities, and between communities and Whitehorse, be avoided until further notice.

“We are seeing dramatic increases in COVID-19 spread in Yukon and need to take strong measures to prevent further transmission. We need to pull together now to prevent severe illness from COVID-19 and protect our healthcare system. Please follow these measures and continue to support our healthcare workers who remain dedicated through this long response,” said acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott in a statement released Nov. 8.

Some of the restrictions will be familiar to Yukoners from the last state of emergency – including mandatory masking in all indoor public settings and outdoor public settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Entrance to restaurants, bars and nightclubs will require proof of vaccination for table service and there will be no counter service, moving between tables or dancing. Proof of vaccination will be required for personal services.

All high-intensity classes at gyms and fitness studios are suspended and proof of vaccination will be required for low-intensity classes and organized sports.

There are also now limits on gatherings, with different requirements for vaccination status.

For those groups that are fully vaccinated, up to 10 people from a maximum of two households can gather. Unvaccinated individuals should restrict personal gatherings to household members only.

For organized gatherings such as weddings and conferences, indoor events can include 25 people with proof of vaccination required. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 individuals. Seated ticketed events, including arts and sporting events, and faith-based and cultural gatherings are restricted to 50 per cent of capacity with proof of vaccination. Physical distancing will be required.

All other indoor public spaces will be operating at half capacity.

Yukoners can request their proof of vaccination credential online at yukon.ca/vaccine-proof or on the phone via the COVID-19 InfoLine at 1-877-374-0425, seven days a week, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

