Yukon counts 351 active PCR-tested cases

The Yukon’s numbers don’t include rapid test positives

Acting chief medical officer of health Catherine Elliott. (Yukon News file)

The Yukon has recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 14.

The recorded active case count as of Jan. 17 is at 351, down from the Jan. 12 all-time high of 471.

The figures do not, however, include those who got results via a rapid test and may be isolating at home, as Yukon Communicable Disease Control is no longer recommending PCR testing for most Yukoners.

PCR tests are for those in higher risk groups.

A total of 42 people are awaiting PCR test results — a substantial drop from pending numbers in the hundreds earlier this month, before the testing strategy changed.

Rapid tests are available at a drive-thru at Takhini Arena in Whitehorse, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For those eligable, PCR tests are available at the Centennial Motors wash bay drive-thru on the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day or, in communities, at community health centres.

As of Jan. 12, only four communities in the territory were listed as having no cases of COVID-19. They are Destruction Bay, Old Crow, Pelly Crossing, and Teslin. Whitehorse had the highest number of cases – 405 at that point (when the overall count was higher), followed by Dawson at 12.

New COVID-19 restrictions come into effect Jan. 18 that will limit gatherings, events and require bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m.

