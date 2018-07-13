A barrel of an unknown substance burns as empty containers lay scattered amongst auto wreckage near the corner of Boulder and Clifton Roads in the MacRae East industrial park on July 12. Conservation officers have killed three bears due to the dumping of waste.(Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon COs kill 3 bears attracted to ‘waste’ stored at Whitehorse junkyard

‘If it can smell like food (a bear is) on it, and it’s happening all over the place.’

Conservation officers killed three bears in the MacRae East industrial park this week due to the dumping of what Environment Yukon is calling “human-provided waste.”

The bears appear to have been attracted to large burning barrels at an automobile junkyard. Conservation officers were on site the past two days to deal with the incident, Environment Yukon spokesperson Erin Loxam said.

Environment Yukon has issued a dangerous wildlife protection order against the property owner, located on Boulder Road. The order requires the property owner remove the attractant within a specific timeframe. Loxam declined to identify the property owner, because there could be a matter for further investigation if the owner does not comply.

Any other bears that have been regularly visiting the property are being relocated while the site is being cleaned up, Loxam wrote in an e-mail. Reports of bears have been limited to the one property in this case, she said.

Loxam said conservation officers have seen an overall spike in bear sightings in Whitehorse neighbourhoods over the last 10 days.

“Usually at this time of year bears start to move out of the residential area.… We’re just seeing a lower number of those because of what the weather’s been like,” she said, citing a shortage of berries this season.

“People really need to be vigilant about managing their attractants…. If it can smell like food (a bear is) on it, and it’s happening all over the place.”

Attractants includes garbage, chicken coops, gardens and pet food. Any human-bear conflicts should be reported to the TIPP line at 1-867-661-0525.

Contact Kallan Lyons at kallan.lyons@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Environment Yukon retracts some hunting permits after error, will draw again

Just Posted

Yukon COs kill 3 bears attracted to ‘waste’ stored at Whitehorse junkyard

‘If it can smell like food (a bear is) on it, and it’s happening all over the place.’

YG bars Dawson City’s retired dentist from providing emergency services

Government can’t get its story straight over why Helmut Schoener can’t use hospital dental suite

Fox family in Whitehorse neighbourhood could face removal this fall

‘The foxes have been here a lot longer, and we’re the invader’

WYATT’S WORLD

WYATT’S WORLD… Continue reading

Kaska Dena Council in court over hunting licences

‘Consultation is not a “the more the merrier” proposition’

Great Northern Tournament returns for fourth medieval combat event

‘Every year it grows a little more and we get a little better at it’

Chilkat Challenge Triathlon holds second race

Dozens of racers paddled, biked and ran from Mosquito Lake to Chilkat State Park

YESAB report urges traffic lights at Alaska Highway intersection

Lower speed limits suggested ahead of new gas station construction

Yukon government denies it owes substitute teachers unpaid wages

The Department of Education filed responses July 5 to five lawsuits launched against it by substitute teachers

Some women won the marriage lottery in the Klondike

Others did not fare so well in love

The wonderful world of Airbnb Whitehorse

Wonderful for tourists and homeowners at least. Renters? Not so much

Yukon researcher contributes to climate change adaptation report

‘We really worked to weave consideration of different ways of knowing through the report’

Whitehorse singer Sarah MacDougall’s new record sounds like scenery

‘Just getting out of town slightly, you can see a lot of beauty’

Most Read