Yukon coroner ID’s body found in Yukon River

Graham Everitt, 42, was last seen in Whitehorse on Sept. 25, 2018.

Graham Everitt, 42, was last seen in Whitehorse on Sept. 25, 2018. (submitted/Yukon RCMP)

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has identified the body found in the Yukon River near downtown Whitehorse the morning May 10 as that of a man missing since September 2018.

The remains of Graham Michael Everitt, a Whitehorse resident and Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizen, were found in the river near Fourth Avenue and Quartz Road last Friday, the service confirmed in a press release May 14.

Everitt, 42, was last seen in Whitehorse on Sept. 25, 2018. A backpack belonging to him was found on the riverbank in downtown Whitehorse in October 2018, triggering extensive ground searches and a helicopter search by Whitehorse RCMP.

In a press release Oct. 26, 2018, the Yukon RCMP said it had received “a number of tips” regarding Everitt’s whereabouts, including leads in other parts of the Yukon and northern British Columbia, but “despite these efforts, Mr. Everitt has not yet been located.”

An autopsy was performed on Everitt’s body on May 13, the Yukon Coroner’s Service said, and results pending.

