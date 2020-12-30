Yukon coroner confirms double fatality near Marsh Lake

Cause of death suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning

Two people have died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in the Marsh Lake area, according to the Yukon’s chief coroner.

Whitehorse RCMP responded to a call for a wellness check at a home in Duke Arm on Dec. 19.

The home’s residents hadn’t been heard from since the afternoon of Dec. 16.

Officers discovered the bodies of Percy Andrews, 76, and Jo-Anne Smith, 74, in a temporary enclosed shed near a running generator.

Whitehorse RCMP are not suspecting foul play.

Andrews and Smith had been long-time residents of the neighbourhood, according to a press release issued by the coroner.

The double fatality is being investigated by the coroner’s office, Whitehorse RCMP, Marsh Lake Fire Department and Yukon Fire Marshall’s Office.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com