Yukon Conservation Society hires new executive director

Coral Voss will be taking over the reins of the Yukon Conservation Society.

The organization announced the hiring of the new executive director in a July 31 statement, highlighting Voss’ more than 20 years experience working in administration, most recently as the executive director of the Arctic Institute of Community-Based Research.

In addition, Voss earned a master’s degree in environmental studies with a master’s diploma in environmental/sustainability education from York University.

Prior to earning her master’s at York, she studied conservation biology and anthropology at the University of British Columbia.

The research she has done focused on climate change, environmental holism, knowledge co-creation and relational bridging between knowledge systems.

Voss also works as a sessional instructor at Yukon University and has lived in the territory for seven years.

Since June, the organization’s mining analyst Lewis Rifkind and outreach and communications manager Debborah Donnelly have been sharing the executive director’s role on an interim basis until a new executive director is in the role.

YCS president Jared Gonet stated the importance of having someone “who can bring communities together and implement lasting change where the voice of YCS, Indigenous and local communities, governments, and the voiceless may be heard / listened to, we believe Coral can lead YCS in this.”

Voss will begin her work on a part-time basis throughout August, taking it on full-time beginning Aug. 31.

“This new role will offer me the chance to continue a life-long learning of and keenness for the natural world,” Voss said. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to be a part of a group of passionate people to ensure that the uniqueness of this place is entrusted to the generations to come. I think it is important for YCS to strive to engage with and acknowledge the voices of all Yukoners.”

Voss will be on hand at YCS’ celebration for its 40th anniversary of the YCS free trail guiding program and summer barbecue on Aug. 14.

