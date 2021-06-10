Yukon confirms three new cases of COVID-19, two people medevaced to Outside hospitals

Two exposure notifications have been extended

The Yukon has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new probable case.

The territory now has 13 active cases – all announced in the last week.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer, updated case numbers on the afternoon of June 10.

Five of the 13 active cases are the P.1 (Gamma) variant. Yukon’s total case count is 96.

Two of the new cases are close contacts of a previous case. All are isolating and recovering at home. Contact tracing is underway.

Twelve of the 13 active cases were not fully vaccinated, according to health officials. The one who tested positive and was fully vaccinated is recovering with mild symptoms.

During Hanley’s COVID-19 update on June 9, he indicated that three people had been hospitalized. Two of the three have now been medevaced to hospitals outside the territory.

Several public exposure notices have been issued this week, including two extensions to previous notices:

Casa Loma Motel Bar

Saturday, May 29, between 9 p.m. to closing

Monday, May 31, between 9 p.m. to closing

Saturday, June 5, between 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight)

Whiskey Jacks Pub & Grill

Friday, May 28, between 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5, between 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, May 31, between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart

Sunday, June 6, between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 6, between 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Canadian Tire

Sunday, June 6, between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Save on Foods

Thursday, June 3, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Bigway Foods

Thursday, June 3, between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

