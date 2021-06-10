Crystal Schick/Yukon News Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30, 2020. Hanley announced on April 8 Yukon's first COVID-19 case to be found in a Yukon community.

Yukon confirms three new cases of COVID-19, two people medevaced to Outside hospitals

Two exposure notifications have been extended

The Yukon has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new probable case.

The territory now has 13 active cases – all announced in the last week.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer, updated case numbers on the afternoon of June 10.

Five of the 13 active cases are the P.1 (Gamma) variant. Yukon’s total case count is 96.

Two of the new cases are close contacts of a previous case. All are isolating and recovering at home. Contact tracing is underway.

Twelve of the 13 active cases were not fully vaccinated, according to health officials. The one who tested positive and was fully vaccinated is recovering with mild symptoms.

During Hanley’s COVID-19 update on June 9, he indicated that three people had been hospitalized. Two of the three have now been medevaced to hospitals outside the territory.

Several public exposure notices have been issued this week, including two extensions to previous notices:

Casa Loma Motel Bar

  • Saturday, May 29, between 9 p.m. to closing
  • Monday, May 31, between 9 p.m. to closing
  • Saturday, June 5, between 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight)

Whiskey Jacks Pub & Grill

  • Friday, May 28, between 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 5, between 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Monday, May 31, between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart

  • Sunday, June 6, between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 6, between 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Canadian Tire

  • Sunday, June 6, between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Save on Foods

  • Thursday, June 3, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Bigway Foods

  • Thursday, June 3, between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus

Previous story
Machete-wielding man arrested after a brief foot chase, stand off with Dawson RCMP

Just Posted

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30, 2020. Hanley announced on April 8 Yukon's first COVID-19 case to be found in a Yukon community.
Yukon confirms three new cases of COVID-19, two people medevaced to Outside hospitals

Two exposure notifications have been extended

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced one new case and one confirmed case on June 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon discovers one new case of COVID-19, confirms a probable case

The territory now has 9 active cases

X
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 10, 2021.… Continue reading

File photo The Yukon Supreme Court reviewed an Employment Standards Board decision on longer shifts for mine workers.
Yukon court rules on long shifts for self-isolating mine workers

The territory’s Director of Employment Standards initially rejected a proposed averaging agreement.

The Yukon has 20 invasive plant species including the creeping thistle. (Photo by Andrea Altherr)
Be aware of invasive species, Yukoners told

The Yukon Invasive Species Council continues to work to inform Yukoners about the territories invasive, plant, animal and aquatic species

Mike Thomas/Yukon News Dawson City RCMP have arrested Rodney Bailey on several charges.
Machete-wielding man arrested after a brief foot chase, stand off with Dawson RCMP

RCMP arrested Rodney Bailey on June 5

The RCMP Critical Incident Program will be training in Watson Lake from June 14-16. Mike Thomas/Yukon News
RCMP will conduct three days of training in Watson Lake

Lakeview Apartment in Watson Lake will be used for RCMP training

John Tonin/Yukon News Squash players duke it out during Yukon Open tournament action at Better Bodies on June 5.
Four division titles earned at squash Yukon Open

The territory’s squash talent was on full display at the 2021 Yukon Open

Runners leave the start line of the 2014 Klondike Trail of ‘98 International Road Relay Skagway. The 2021 race will start at checkpoint six and remain in the Yukon only. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
Klondike Road Relay returns to in-person after a virtual year

A modified, in-person Klondike Road Relay will be open to Yukoners

John Tonin/Yukon News Rang Pillai speaks at the Great Yukon Summer press conference on May 27.
‘The sooner the better’: Operators react to Great Yukon Summer campaign

The Great Yukon Summer campaign was announced May 27 and begins June 4

Mayor Dan Curtis stands in front of Minister Richard Mostyn and MP Larry Bagnell during an infastructure announcement made outside Jack Hulland Elementary School in Whitehorse on June 2. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Safety improvements planned for Whitehorse school zones

Enhanced pedestrian crosses are planned to make walking to school safer

2020 Haines Junction graduates line up for a photo on May 27, 2020 as part of a celebration parade through the village. While the St. Elias Community School is able to host an outdoor grad ceremony for 2021 grads this year, it will also host a parade and group photo as it did last year. (Marty Samis/Submitted)
Ceremonies and parades all part of 2021 grad

2021 sees old traditions return with some 2020 events adopted

A rendering of the proposed new city hall/services building and transit hub. (City of Whitehorse/submitted)
New city hall could cost $24.7 million

Council will be presented with latest plans June 7

Most Read