Yukon discovers one new case of COVID-19, confirms a probable case

The territory now has 9 active cases

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced one new case and one confirmed case on June 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon has confirmed one probable case and discovered one new case of COVID-19.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer, updated the territory’s case count on the evening of June 9.

There are now nine active cases in the territory, bringing the total case count to 92. Five of these active cases are the P.1 (Gamma) variant.

Cases 88, 89, 90 and 92 are Whitehorse residents who are self-isolating. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Case 91 is a community resident.

There are two new public exposure notices:

Save on Foods

Thursday, June 3, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Bigway Foods

Thursday, June 3, between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Anyone experiencing symptoms can book a COVID-19 test online or via phone at 867-393-3083.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus