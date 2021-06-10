Yukon discovers one new case of COVID-19, confirms a probable case

The Yukon has confirmed one probable case and discovered one new case of COVID-19.
Dr. Brendan Hanley, chief medical officer, updated the territory’s case count on the evening of June 9.
There are now nine active cases in the territory, bringing the total case count to 92. Five of these active cases are the P.1 (Gamma) variant.
Cases 88, 89, 90 and 92 are Whitehorse residents who are self-isolating. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 91 is a community resident.
There are two new public exposure notices:
Save on Foods
- Thursday, June 3, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Bigway Foods
- Thursday, June 3, between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Anyone experiencing symptoms can book a COVID-19 test online or via phone at 867-393-3083.
(Gabrielle Plonka)