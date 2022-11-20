Yukon community health centres rack up 100 days of reduced services in last year: data

Yukon community health centres have seen more than 100 days combined of reduced services over the past year.

The territorial government is blaming a local, national and global shortage of health-care workers.

Data provided in an email statement from the department of Health and Social Services breaks down the number of days in which there has been a reduction of services for each affected health centre up to Nov. 11.

Carcross Health Centre experienced the most disruptions with 60 days of reduced services since Feb. 14.

There were 25 days of reduced services for the Pelly Crossing Health Centre since July 21, 15 days of reduced services for the Ross River Health Centre since June 10, four days of reduced services for the Mayo Health Centre since July 27 and three days of reduced services for the Teslin and Carmacks health centres.

Kate Erwin, who works in communications for the department of Health and Social Services, said the department has worked closely with allied health partners and programs, physicians and public safety agencies such as emergency medical services to limit the impacts on communities and carry out emergency care during disruptions.

In response to a query from the Yukon Party during question period in late October, Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee cited a more than 40 per cent vacancy rate for community nurses across the territory, which she called “very, very serious” at the time.

