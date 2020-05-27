Yukon College becomes Yukon University

Flags reading “Yukon University” hang from light standards leading up to the school in Whitehorse on May 26. Yukon College announced in a press release May 18 that they have officially become Yukon University. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon College has officially become Yukon University, or “YukonU.”

The post-secondary institution made the announcement in a press release May 18.

Yukon University is the first university in the Yukon, and also the first in the territories.

“The time has come for a university in Yukon,” president and vice-chancellor Karen Barnes said in the press release. “Since 1963, our journey is one of constant evolution to meet the changing needs of our students and our community. As YukonU, we promise to continue anticipating and meeting your education and research needs, to offer an accessible pathway for every learner, and to contribute to a strong, resilient north… Together, we are forging a bold, innovative future.”

Yukon education minister Tracy McPhee described the university as “for the North and by the North.”

“As a hybrid university, it will be a hub for international Arctic and northern research while continuing to offer degrees and trades programs that meet the learning needs of all Yukoners,” she said. “This marks a new chapter for post-secondary education in Yukon that will help to enrich our communities and create social and economic opportunities for the people of the North.”

The university said in a separate press release May 26 that it was developing delivery plans for it programs for the fall 2020 semester in anticipation of continuing COVID-19 restrictions. Twelve programs — including Indigenous governance, business administration and social work — will be delivered online, while 11 programs — including aviation management, northern science and visual arts — will be delivered through a mix of online and face-to-face classes. Another 11 programs, including Yukon First Nations art and earth sciences, will likely have delayed start dates as they must be taught face-to-face.

Full program delivery details will be available online at YukonU.ca by the end of June.

