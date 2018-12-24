Yukon chief coroner IDs man found dead in Rotary Peace Park

Timothy Charlie, 60, was found dead the morning on Dec. 21. Foul play is not suspected.

The Yukon chief coroner has identified the man found dead in Whitehorse’s Rotary Peace Park on Dec. 21 as 60-year-old Timothy Charlie.

Charlie most recently lived in Whitehorse and was originally from Old Crow, chief coroner Heather Jones said in a press release Dec. 23.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service and Whitehorse RCMP were called to Rotary Peace Park just after 9 a.m. Dec. 21 after a passerby found a body in the parking lot, according to the press release.

The coroner’s investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled to take place at Vancouver General Hospital.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

