Samson Hartland is the executive director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. The Yukon Chamber of Mines elected a new board of directors during its annual general meeting held virtually on Nov. 17. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Yukon Chamber of Mines elects new board

The Yukon Chamber of Mines elected a new board of directors during its annual general meeting held virtually on Nov. 17.

According to a press release, the executive committee was acclaimed, while eight people vied for six director’s seats.

The 2020-2021 board consists of Ed Pearl of Air North as president, Andrew Carne of ATAC Resources as vice-president, and Allan Nixon of BMC Minerals Inc as second vice-president, while Loralee Johnstone of Whitehorse Gold Corp., Nikolett Kovacs of Minto Mine, Brandon MacDonald of Fireweed Zinc, Stuart Murray of Smalls Expediting, Allan Doherty of Arum Geological Consulting, and Christian Roldan of Newmont are directors.

“I’m pleased to continue in this role, during a critical time for Yukon’s economic future,” said Pearl, who is now serving his second term as the non-profit’s president. “Yukon’s mining industry was here to carry the economic activity in 2020 during a global pandemic and our 700 members will be positioned to do so headed into 2021.”

That message was also echoed by the organization’s executive director Samson Hartland.

“We’ve heard from most, if not all sectors of Yukon’s economy that if it wasn’t for Yukon’s mining industry, many wouldn’t be in business today with the slowdown from COVID,” Hartland said.

The Yukon Chamber of Mines was founded in 1943 and its membership today includes those in industries related to exploration, mining and service and supply companies, contractors and individuals that have a direct or indirect interest in the mining industry.

