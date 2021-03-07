Housing construction continues in the Whistle Bend subdivision in Whitehorse on Oct. 29, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Housing construction continues in the Whistle Bend subdivision in Whitehorse on Oct. 29, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon Bureau of Statistics reports rising rents for Yukoners, falling revenues for businesses

The bureau has published several reports on the rental market and businesses affected by COVID-19

Whitehorse’s median rent last October was $1,050, according to the Yukon Bureau of Statistics.

The median rent rose $50 compared to the same month in 2019. The vacancy rate also dropped from 3.7 to three per cent.

The Yukon Bureau of Statistics published its rent survey on Feb. 22.

The median rent of $1,050 refers to units in buildings with three or more rental units. The median rent for units in all types of buildings was even higher, at $1,155.

Whitehorse’s median rent has grown steadily in the past decade, the bureau is reporting.

In 2010, the median rent was $750. The highest median rent reported in October 2020 was $1,700 per month for condominiums. Single-detached houses had the second-highest median rent, at $1,675 per month. Apartment units had the lowest median rent at $1,000 per month.

The bureau also found a low number of vacant units for rent in Whitehorse.

The bureau surveyed 5,099 rental units, and found only 170 were vacant.

More than half of Yukon businesses report lower revenues due to COVID-19

The Yukon Bureau of Statistics posted a report on the pandemic’s impact on business on March 1. The bureau of statistics contacted businesses, crown corporations and First Nation development corporations in the fall of 2020.

The bureau found that 52 per cent of businesses reported lower revenues in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

In the fall of 2020, 81 per cent of businesses were fully operational. Six hundred Yukon businesses — 12 per cent — reported they were either partially operational or not operating due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Accommodations and food services businesses had the highest number of partially operational businesses, with almost half of 250 businesses reporting partial operations. Eight per cent of these businesses were not operational at all.

The majority of businesses that reduced operations due to COVID-19 did so in March 2020, the bureau says.

More than 700 businesses reduced staff hours or shifts, while 636 laid off staff entirely. On average, businesses that resorted to lay-offs diminished their workforce by 46 per cent. The accommodation and food services sector laid off 63 per cent of their workforce, construction companies laid off 48 per cent, and retail laid off 45 per cent.

The bureau asked businesses if they made changes to adapt to COVID-19. More than half of businesses said they added new ways to sell to customers, with one-third of businesses increasing their virtual operations.

Twenty per cent, or 629, of Yukon businesses, accessed the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. The second-most accessed support program was the Canada Emergency Business Account program, with 19 per cent of businesses taking advantage of it.

The most common Yukon-specific program was the Yukon Business Relief Program, with 500 businesses taking advantage.

About 1,700 businesses did not access any support programs.

Labour survey shows drop in job vacancies

The Yukon Bureau of Statistics also published a survey on labour demand and employment, which is conducted every two years. Employers were surveyed about their employment situation and the impact of COVID-19 on operations.

Compared to the last labour demand survey in 2018, current vacancies dropped to 622 from 1,167. In the fall of 2020, there were 3,116 businesses in the Yukon, employing 14,260 people. About 77 per cent of those employees worked full-time. Nearly 91 per cent of Yukon employees worked in Whitehorse.

At the time of the survey, there were 56 jobs that businesses had tried to fill for more than 90 days. These jobs were mostly the industrial, electrical and construction trades.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

HousingLabourlabour market

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon government accuses SCAN petitioner of mischaracterizing her eviction

Just Posted

d
Wyatt’s World

Wyatt’s World for March 5, 2021.

g
Yukonomist: School competition ramps up in the Yukon

It’s common to see an upstart automaker trying to grab share from… Continue reading

The Yukon government responded to a petition calling the SCAN Act “draconian” on Feb. 19. (Yukon News file)
Yukon government accuses SCAN petitioner of mischaracterizing her eviction

A response to the Jan. 7 petition was filed to court on Feb. 19

City councillor Samson Hartland in Whitehorse on Dec. 3, 2018. Hartland has announced his plans to run for mayor in the Oct. 21 municipal election. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Councillor sets sights on mayor’s chair

Hartland declares election plans

Whitehorse RCMP will provide internet safety training due to an uptick of child luring offences. (iStock photo)
RCMP hosting internet safety webinars for parents and caregivers

The webinars will take place on March 23 and 25

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Public Health Nurse Angie Bartelen at the Yukon Convention Centre Clinic in Whitehorse on March 3. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
State of emergency extended for another 90 days

“Now we’re in a situation where we see the finish line.”

The Yukon government says it is working towards finding a solution for Dawson area miners who may be impacted by City of Dawson plans and regulations. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Miner expresses frustration over town plan

Designation of claims changed to future planning

Team Yukon athletes wave flags at the 2012 Arctic Winter Games opening ceremony in Whitehorse. The 2022 event in Wood Buffalo, Alta., has been postponed indefinitely. (Justin Kennedy/Yukon News file)
2022 Arctic Winter Games postponed indefinitely

Wood Buffalo, Alta., Host Society committed to rescheduling at a later date

Housing construction continues in the Whistle Bend subdivision in Whitehorse on Oct. 29, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon Bureau of Statistics reports rising rents for Yukoners, falling revenues for businesses

The bureau has published several reports on the rental market and businesses affected by COVID-19

Crews work to clear the South Klondike Highway after an avalanche earlier this week. (Submitted)
South Klondike Highway remains closed due to avalanches

Yukon Avalanche Association recommending backcountry recreators remain vigilant

RCMP Online Crime Reporting website in Whitehorse on March 5. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Whitehorse RCMP launch online crime reporting

Both a website and Whitehorse RCMP app are now available

A man walks passed the polling place sign at city hall in Whitehorse on Oct. 18, 2018. The City of Whitehorse is preparing for a pandemic-era election this October with a number of measures proposed to address COVID-19 restrictions. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
City gets set for Oct. 21 municipal election

Elections procedures bylaw comes forward

A rendering of the Normandy Manor seniors housing facility. (Photo courtesy KBC Developments)
Work on seniors housing project moves forward

Funding announced for Normandy Manor

Most Read