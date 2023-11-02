Yukon Brewing wins awards for beer and whisky varieties

Whitehorse-based Yukon Brewing has much to celebrate these days, coming off an admirable performance at the Canada Beer Cup and the Toronto Whisky Awards.

On Oct. 25, Yukon Brewing’s Lead Dog Ale and Rye IPA both secured silver medals, while Two Brewers’ Yukon Single Malt Whiskey’s Release 36 won the title of “Best Canadian Single Malt Whisky” and Release 37 won the top spot in the “Cask Strength” category.

Yukon Brewing and Two Brewers are sister brands.

Lead Dog Ale is one of Yukon Brewing’s staple beers, first released more than two decades ago, shortly after the brewery kicked off operations in the late ’90s.

“The beer world changes so much; there are new breweries opening up and new hops being developed and all that jazz. So, to take a legacy recipe that’s 25 years old and still show that it’s got the chops to win an award was pretty cool for us,” Bob Baxter, co-founder of Yukon Brewing, told the News.

The brewery’s Rye IPA is one of its seasonal beers. The beer is currently in stock, and it was first produced as a pilot beer “a couple of years ago,” according to Baxter.

Yukon Brewing generally produces slightly more than a dozen types of seasonal suds each year, with many of them being one-offs that don’t reappear on its beer list. The popular seasonal beers, however, are often brought back down the road.

“There are so many good beers out there, quite honestly, and to enter that IPA category, we knew that our chances of getting recognized would be slim to none. So, the fact that [the Rye IPA] came out in the top three, honestly, we were kind of gobsmacked,” Baxter said.

“To finish second in the most populated category was a bit of a pat on the back.”

Asked whether the Rye IPA will go the way of the dodo once kegs and cans of the beer run out, Baxter notes that rye beers are “incredibly difficult” to produce, but due to this one’s popularity and its recent award, he “would not be surprised” if it returned in the future.

The accolades given to Lead Dog Ale and Rye IPA are particularly special to the Yukon Brewing team because it has been a while since one of the company’s beers secured a significant award.

“The biggest [award] I can remember was — I’m gonna say 2013, and I might have that wrong — when our Yukon Red was the beer of the year in Canada. So not just a gold medal winner, but […] the gold of the gold or best of the best,” Baxter said.

Yukon Brewing has been producing beer in the Yukon’s capital since 1997 when it was founded by Baxter and Alan Hansen, but Two Brewer’s whisky offerings are more recent. The brand began producing single malt whisky in 2009 and selling it in 2016.

Co-founder of Yukon Brewing Bob Baxter stands in front of oak casks full of aging whisky. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)

Since Two Brewers launched its series of whiskies, the brand’s products have picked up numerous awards, including “Best Single Malt” at the Canadian Whisky Awards in 2021 and “Malt Whisky of the Year” at the same awards in 2023.

“We’ve won 14 gold medals, I think, at the Canadian Whisky Awards. We’ve been the Canadian Producer of the Year, I think, three different times,” Baxter said.

Despite the frequency at which Two Brewers’ whiskies win awards, Baxter and his team are still happy about the honours recently bestowed upon their whisky releases at the Toronto Whisky Awards.

“It’s nice to get that third-party verification that what you’re doing matters. I mean, we like it, but we should, of course, so when someone else likes it, we kind of think, ‘Oh, well, that’s nice,’” Baxter said.

The Canada Beer Cup is a relatively new competition — launched in 2022 — that the Canadian Craft Brewers Association organizes. The Toronto Whisky Awards have been held since 2017, although there was a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

