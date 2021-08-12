Yukon bikers soar during Terra Riders’ Jump Night @ The Airbase

A biker shows off their moves during Jump Night @ The Airbase in Whitehorse on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)A biker shows off their moves during Jump Night @ The Airbase in Whitehorse on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
A rider goes off the five-foot kicker on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)A rider goes off the five-foot kicker on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
A biker loses control while catching some serious air on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)A biker loses control while catching some serious air on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
A rider glides through the air on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)A rider glides through the air on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
A Terra Rider shows off in the air on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)A Terra Rider shows off in the air on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
A rider spins through the air on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)A rider spins through the air on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
A rider hits the ramp, no hands on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)A rider hits the ramp, no hands on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
A rider flips off the jump on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)A rider flips off the jump on August 9. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

It was Jump Night @ The Airbase for the Terra Riders on Aug. 9.

The Terra Riders took over the Takhini Broomball Arena and equipped it with two airbags and wooden features.

Throughout the two-hour session, over 20 riders on their bikes took their turn hitting the features. There were two airbag landing ramps, one with a five-foot kicker (ramp) and one with a four-foot kicker.

Over 20 people of all ages joined the session and showed off their skills and tricks while flying off the kickers.

The wooden features were a time for the bikers to perfect their slow speed bike control.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

