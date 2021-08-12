Yukon bikers soar during Terra Riders’ Jump Night @ The Airbase

It was Jump Night @ The Airbase for the Terra Riders on Aug. 9.
The Terra Riders took over the Takhini Broomball Arena and equipped it with two airbags and wooden features.
Throughout the two-hour session, over 20 riders on their bikes took their turn hitting the features. There were two airbag landing ramps, one with a five-foot kicker (ramp) and one with a four-foot kicker.
Over 20 people of all ages joined the session and showed off their skills and tricks while flying off the kickers.
The wooden features were a time for the bikers to perfect their slow speed bike control.
