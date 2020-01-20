Yukon ATIPP office to make improvements after investigation by the information and privacy commissioner

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from a Yukon News reporter in November 2019

The Yukon government’s access to information and privacy (ATIPP) office will be implementing a series of changes to improve efficiency and competency following an investigation by the Yukon Information and Privacy Commissioner’s (IPC) office.

The changes include introducing two audit systems and clarifying internal policies and procedures to ensure legislated deadlines are met — and what to do if they’re not.

An investigator from the IPC launched an investigation into the ATIPP office, which falls under the Yukon government’s Department of Highways and Public Works, after receiving a complaint from the Yukon News in November 2019.

The News filed the complaint after receiving late responses, or no responses at all, to two access-to-information requests it filed that year.

Aidan Bell, an IPC investigator and compliance review officer, confirmed in a letter to the News Jan. 17 that the complaint had been resolved via “informal case resolution efforts,” with the department acknowledging it missed deadlines in regards to the News’s requests.

Bell made six recommendations to the department to avoid repetitions of the situation, all of which were accepted.

The recommendations include:

-adding specific timelines and service standards to policies to provide clear guidance on when action needs to be taken during the life of an access request;

-having an “outward-facing” audit function that will track impeding deadlines for access-to-information requests, and deadlines that have been missed;

-adding language to policies and procedures that will include how to accurately calculate due dates for requests based on territorial legislation;

-updating policies and procedures to clarify next steps for staff when processing requests;

-adding “very clear language” on how to react to missed deadlines or other non-compliance situations;

-and implementing an internal audit so the ATIPP office so can review files, ensure the correct actions were taken at correct times and everything is being documented the right way.

The recommendations are expected to be in place later this year.

Bell also made “informal” suggestions to the department on how to improve the ATIPP office’s workflow and on ensuring there’s ongoing training for both new and existing staff.

The News has reached out to the Department of Highways and Public Works for comment.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Federal government earmarks $500,000 to promote mining in the North

Just Posted

Federal government earmarks $500,000 to promote mining in the North

The cash will be spent over three years at a major mining convention

‘Our people’s patience is running thin’: VGFN citizens concerned about low salmon count, councillor says

Darius Elias said meetings with Alaskan counterparts have been arranged this year

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

New rules in place for Mt. Logan climbers

Moratoriums in place on solo expeditions and winter climbs

Northern Lights Judo Tournament puts Yukon judokas straight into the action

“It gives them experience for tournaments — just that added pressure and butterflies and all that”

Today’s mailbox: Biomass

Letters to the editor published Jan. 17

City news, briefly

Some news from Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 13th meeting

Crash survivors burn vehicle to stay warm

Three occupants of a vehicle that went off the road between Carmacks… Continue reading

Twelve impaired drivers nabbed in nine days, RCMP says

‘It’s truly staggering to discover the number of people who are still getting behind the wheel while impaired’

History Hunter: Old scrapbook tells story of Yukon tourism in the early days

It was quite the Christmas gift

Yukonomist: A zero-carbon replacement for our LNG plant

Consider small, modular nuclear reactors

Nicolas Petit wins Copper Basin 300

Rob Cooke was the lone Yukoner to finish, placing 12th

Most Read