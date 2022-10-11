Yukon Arts Centre staff declare strike, picketing concert

Yukon Arts Centre staff are on strike starting on Oct. 11. (Yukon News file)

Yukoners attending Basia Bulat’s concert at the Yukon Arts Centre tonight will have to cross a picket line at the entrance.

The centre’s approximately 15 employees announced job action earlier in the day on Oct. 11.

That means the venue’s regularly employed ticket-takers, bartenders, sound and lighting technicians will be on strike for the foreseeable future.

Staff served a strike notice to the Yukon Arts Centre on Oct. 7.

Steve Geick, president of the Yukon Employees’ Union representing staff, said they were available “all weekend” to re-enter negotiations.

Geick said the union also alerted Bulat’s agent last week and again today.

The union is asking the public to request a refund for the show, instead of crossing the picket line.

“It is unfortunate that it has come to this point,” Geick said in a written statement.

“The employer needs to start treating our members like the professionals that they are and show them the respect that they deserve.”

The sticking point in negotiations is a new multi-tier wage structure. It places some new employees in the same wage classification as staff who have worked one or two years.

“What we’re trying to do is ensure that people who have been there for years don’t make the same money as someone who walks in there tomorrow,” Geick told the News in an Oct. 11 interview.

“We are looking for a little more money.”

Nobody’s wage was being threatened with cuts under the new system, he clarified.

“They want to be respected for the number of years in service they have, which, under the new classification system, is not going to happen.”

Negotiations have been ongoing since April. On Sept. 20, employees “overwhelmingly” voted to support the strike at a staff meeting, according to a press release issued on Sept. 22.

The first picket line is planned for 6 p.m. on Oct. 11.

As of 5:30 p.m., there was no sign that the concert had been postponed or cancelled. The show is slated to start at 7 p.m.

The Yukon Arts Centre Corporation is governed by a board of directors. That board is appointed, with some consultation, by the minister of Tourism and Culture.

Casey Prescott, CEO of the Yukon Arts Centre Corporation, responded to the News’ request for comment with an emailed statement.

“The Yukon Arts Centre and the Public Service Alliance have been engaged in collective bargaining over the past few months,” Prescott said.

“We have not yet reached a new agreement, and look forward to resuming our negotiations. The Yukon Arts Centre values its staff and supports the collective bargaining process and the staff’s right to job action.”

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com