Yukon Archives seeking artist in residence

Applications are still open for an artist in residence program that will allow creators to engage with the territory’s history through the Yukon Archives.

The artist in residence position was announced as part of the celebrations of the Yukon Archives’ 50th year in operation observed in December. The archives have been storing and preserving important texts, photographs, maps and other resources since 1972.

“Through this unique opportunity, the selected artist, or artists, will be able to experience and utilize the various materials, facilities and services Yukon Archives has to offer, with their final work officially exhibited upon completion,” the announcement of the program reads.

The nine-week residency is open to new and emerging artists working in a variety of disciplines and artistic practices. Applications for the artists in residence program can be submitted until Jan. 31. Joint applications from artistic collaborators are being accepted. Artist biograpies, CVs and up to five samples of the artists’ work are also being requested.

Applicants will have to submit a 150-word expression of interest explaining what they plan to create and how the archives will assist them.

The successful applicant or applicants will receive a $3,000 honorarium and an additional $2,000 to cover travel accommodations and other costs if they live outside of Whitehorse. They will also be provided with access to the archives, research assistance and space for work and exhibition.

Application forms can be found online.

