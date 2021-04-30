Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition updates its Whitehorse housing plan

There’s been many changes in the decade since A Home for Everyone: A Housing Action Plan for Whitehorse was published by the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition.

Among the more obvious changes are the increased use of emergency shelter beds, the opening of a Housing First residence downtown and real estate prices “skyrocketing” since the 2011 plan was published, Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition co-chair Charlotte Hrenchuk noted in an April 28 interview. Hrenchuk’s goal is to update the housing action plan accordingly.

A survey is now underway as part of that effort, giving residents a chance to provide their views on Whitehorse’s housing situation, as work also continues on developing a housing inventory. It will be used to compare housing stock from 2011 to 2021. Consultation with stakeholders has also been happening.

“In 2011, YAPC called on all levels of government and the community to seriously examine ways to ensure a variety of housing options were available to citizens of Whitehorse,” Hrenchuk said in a statement. “It was an attempt to highlight what we saw as a crisis at the time with a focus on solutions provided by policy makers, contractors, landlords, service providers and people with lived experience.”

Updating the coalition’s plan will support the Yukon Housing Corporation’s 2015 housing action plan, as well as work underway by the Association of Yukon Communities to gather housing data across the territory.

“Housing was one of the main issues that came up during the recent territorial election,” said Kristina Craig, executive director of the Anti-Poverty Coalition. “The more information we can gather, the better the policies, incentives, investments and solutions we can implement as a community. People are really struggling and if seen as a priority, solutions can be found.”

Hrenchuk said she’s hoping for a “huge uptake” on the survey. As she pointed out, the coalition would normally have more in-person consultation opportunities, but the COVID-19 pandemic is limiting those options.

The survey is the public’s opportunity to provide input on the updated action plan, she said.

Residents have until May 7 to complete the survey through the coalitions website. The survey is also available via hard copy at Well Read Books at 4137 Fourth Avenue, the Whitehorse Public Library at 1171 Front Street, and the Anti-Poverty Coalition’s office at 509 Hanson Street.

A final updated report, including recommendations, will be released in June.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

homeless housing