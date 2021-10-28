Yukon 511 updated

The territory’s new Yukon 511 website and app aims to make it easier for those travelling throughout the territory to plan their trip, know what road conditions they may encounter and more.

The Yukon government launched the upgraded 511 service on Oct. 26, highlighting it as “more customizable” than its predecessor.

As it was noted in the statement, the new Yukon 511 allows users to easily access road conditions from a mobile device, view roadside cameras to get real-time conditions, and set up voice alerts in advance for selected routes.

“The new Yukon 511 website and mobile app will enable Yukoners to check road conditions and plan their route ahead of time straight from their phone,” Highways and Public Works Minister Nils Clarke said. “The new Yukon 511 will bring people a more user-friendly and personalized experience and help Yukoners better plan their travel in our territory.”

The 511yukon.ca site sees approximately 9,000 views per month, making it the second most visited Yukon government site. The first is the government’s employment site.

