YTA becomes YAEP

The new logo for the Yukon Association of Education Professionals. (YEAP)

The union representing educators in the territory has changed its name and launched a new logo.

Formerly the Yukon Teachers’ Association, the union local has been renamed the Yukon Association of Education Professionals (YAEP).

“We are pleased with our new name — it’s inclusive and better demonstrates the composition of our membership,” YAEP president Ted Hupé said in a Dec. 7 statement announcing the change. “We want our education professionals to take pride in being part of the association as they now see themselves reflected in the name. The feedback we’ve heard has been positive; we are happy with our logo and the line imagery to reflect the shape of the territory.”

Teachers union members include educational assistants, First Nation language instructors, teachers-on-call and other education professionals.

Hupé stressed the organization will continue to work to represent educators, provide training resources and advocate for education issues to all governments across the territory.

The union’s website is at YAEP.ca.

It was also announced Dec. 7 that the union and Yukon government had reached a tentative agreement for a new contract on Dec. 2. The last contract ended in June.

The agreement will go to ratification by the respective parties. No details will be released until the agreement is ratified, the government said in its Dec. 7 statement.

