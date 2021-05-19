Youth-focused community groups receive $68,000

Yukon youth will benefit from the Youth Investment Fund

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Arts in the Park was one program to receive support from the Youth Investment Fund. In this file shot, the All-City Jazz Band plays at the first Arts in the Park concert on May 23, 2017.

Sixteen community groups focusing on Yukon youth will benefit from more than $68,000 through the Youth Investment Fund.

“The Youth Investment Fund continues to support important opportunities for marginalized youth throughout the territory,” said Premier Sandy Silver.

“I want to thank the community groups for their initiative in offering programs that will create positive social and recreational opportunities for Yukon’s youth, our leaders of tomorrow.”

The groups received funding for a variety of arts, recreation, and educational programming. This includes horseback riding, cycling, and teen mentorship programs.

The fund is delivered by the Youth Directorate – a branch of the Executive Council Office.

The Youth Investment Fund provides funding twice a year to groups who qualify. Eligible groups can apply for funding between $501 and $5,000.

The application for the next round of funding is Oct. 1.

Spring recipients and their project:

Association Franco-Yukonnaise, Wilderness Leadership Camp;

BYTE Empowering Youth, 2021 Annual Skate Comp & Workshops;

Freedom Trails Therapeutic Riding Assoc., Therapeutic Horseback Riding;

Industrial Arts & Technology Society of Yukon, Dawson City Youth Welding Club;

Klondyke Highway Music Society, Dawson City Summer Music Camp

Music Yukon, Arts in the Park 2021

Nakai Theatre Ensemble, Tomorrow Today After School Creative Drop-In;

Tomorrow Today After School Creative Drop-In, Northern Knights Youth Training Class;

Skookum Jim Friendship Centre, Keish Camp;

Town of Faro, Faro’s Kids Club and Youth Group;

Village of Carmacks, Carmacks Youth Supporting BYTE Experience;

Village of Teslin; Teslin Bike Camp;

Youth of Today Society, Youth DJ Workshop;

Yukon First Nations Cultural and Tourism Association, Youth Drum Making Workshop and Drum Circle;

Yukonstruct, Boatbuilding Youth Camp; and

U Kon Echelon Bike Club, U Kon Cycle Youth Engagement.

(John Tonin)

