Youth arrested after 36 windows broken at École Emilie Tremblay

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested a youth after three-dozen windows were broken at École Emilie Tremblay earlier this month.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release May 15, police received a report in “the early hours” of May 11 that “numerous windows had been damaged” at the school.

Officers went to the scene and found 36 broken windows. They did not find anyone inside the school, “and it is not believed that entry had been gained,” according to the press release.

Police arrested a “Whitehorse area” youth, who was released from custody with a promise to appear in court in July.

The press release states that Whitehorse RCMP are “investigating the matter as a mischief over” $5,000, but it’s unclear what charges have actually been laid against the youth. Police did not respond to a request for clarification before deadline.

