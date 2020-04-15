YG, Yukon Status of Women Council and Northwestel to provide phones to women at risk of violence

Women vulnerable to gender-based violence could benefit from a partnership between the Yukon government, the Yukon Status of Women Council and Northwestel.

The three partners are aiming to provide voice- and data-ready cellphones to women at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative was announced in a government press release on April 3.

There are 325 phones available, which will be distributed as needed over the next four months with the phone’s voice and data functions allowing women to access support.

According to the release, some women may not have a choice but to stay near a violent individual during self-isolation. This reduces access to safe internet connection, which can be used to get help or support.

The release stressed that social-distancing and self-isolation are important in the fight against COVID-19, but do put some women at risk of violence.

The aim is to provide the phones to women who do not already have one.

