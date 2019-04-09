YG to develop a capital plan to thwart forest fires

A report, which hasn’t been made public, is to inform it

The Southern Lakes Region is one area Yukon government-backed research has identified as being at high risk of a forest fire.

Military drills are slated to occur this spring in case a fire does eventually break out there, said John Streicker, minister of community services.

“We think there’s a lot of risk. The Southern Lake forest is a very old, very mature forest and we’re very concerned about that risk creating an interface fire,” he told reporters on April 2. “That’s exactly why we chose Operation Nanook to go right in that place.”

Streicker, whose riding includes Southern Lakes, said he has received a report that pinpoints sensitive areas where fires could start. A capital plan would be based off the research. He said the findings could eventually be released.

The idea would be to gradually turn a coniferous forest into a more deciduous one, Streicker said. The work would be ongoing.

“The fire risk is very different across those two.”

The issue came up during question period, with Yukon Party MLA Brad Cathers asking what strategies the Liberals are working with to curb future fires, including targeted harvesting of coniferous trees and increasing farmland, which can provide a firebreak.

Streicker said he’s been working with Ministers Ranj Pillai and Richard Mostyn to figure out how to lessen fuel loads and turn it into biomass.

“We are doing many things. We are rebuilding the Whitehorse air tanker base starting this year. We have lined up Operation Nanook with the Canadian military to happen this spring so that we can work with our firefighters as part of that exercise. There is a range of things that we’re doing.”

In response to Cathers’ question about farmland, Pillai, minister of energy, mines and resources, told the legislative assembly about an agricultural policy update.

“It has been about 10 years since we have had a renewal in our agricultural policy work. Our team is going back out for discussions with the Yukon Agricultural Association, Growers of Organic Food Yukon and others. There is a language that we are looking to ground-truth, and this is really about what happens with agricultural lands, and therefore, that will define how we develop in our near future,” he said.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Classes to resume Tuesday after fire at F.H. Collins

Just Posted

Classes to resume Tuesday after fire at F.H. Collins

The cause of the fire is still being investigated

Silver says electoral reform commission to be established ‘very soon’

A call for submissions will be made by the end of the month, he said

Yukon, Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation reach agreement on Carmacks bypass

The bypass is part of the larger Yukon Resource Gateway project

Yukon College to offer a bachelor of business administration program in fall 2019

The four-year bachelor is the college’s second-ever degree program.

New weightlifting and exercise facility opens at F.H. Collins

The facility was part of the plan for the new F.H. Collins school, but wasn’t built at the time

Whitehorse hockey teams find success in Richmond, B.C.

The event included a win at the peewee level and a finals appearance at the midget level.

Satisfying the need for speed at the Yukon Amateur Speed Skating Association’s annual championships

Of the 106 times recorded at the event, 33 were personal bests

Commentary: A look at the Yukon’s latest SCAN decision

It appears to have been more thorough and lengthy than many serious criminal investigations I have encountered.

EDITORIAL: What’s next for Many Rivers?

There are plenty of questions to answer before the organization can be up and running again

Most Read