YG stops garnishing sick teacher’s wages after YTA files petition

The Yukon government has agreed to stop garnishing a Whitehorse teacher’s paycheques after the Yukon Teachers’ Association (YTA) filed a petition to the Yukon Supreme Court seeking an emergency injunction.

The YTA filed its petition June 6.

At the centre of the request for an emergency injunction was Vanier Catholic Secondary School teacher Melanie Bonar, who, according to the petition, was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) in 2010.

Bonar had to take time off work but was able to return to work part-time the following year, the petition says, and, from September 2011 until March 2019, was given a portion of her normal pay while being considered on leave without pay for the remaining time.

The trouble began in November 2017, the petition continues, when the Yukon government informed Bonar that it had “miscalculated” her salary and had overpaid her by about $11,000.

“(The Yukon government) has not been able to provide an adequate or understandable explanation or calculation of the First Overpayment,” the petition says, noting that it’s the subject of one of Bonar’s two grievances before the Yukon Teachers Labour Relations Board.

“(The Yukon government) took steps to recover the First Overpayment, including withholding (Bonar’s) Yukon Bonus and threatening to garnishee (Bonar’s) pay cheques.”

Around April 2019, the petition says, Bonar began working a little more. However, once her employment was adjusted, the Yukon government told Bonar that she had been overpaid again, this time by $7,600.

Again, the petition claims, the Yukon government “has not been able to provide an adequate or understandable explanation or calculation” for the second overpayment.

“Without discussion or warning, (the Yukon government) began deducting all of the net income from (Bonar’s) pay cheques such that she was receiving $0 as pay for her work at Vanier,” the petition says.

Both the second overpayment and the Yukon government’s “refusal to provide (Bonar) with pay” are the subject of a second grievance before the Yukon Teachers Labour Relations Board.

The petition sought an emergency injunction to stop the Yukon government from garnishing Bonar’s wages until her grievances are decided. It noted that Bonar requires “various treatments, therapies and medications” for her RRMS, and that if the Yukon government continued to deduct her pay, she wouldn’t be able to afford them.

The matter had been scheduled to be heard in court June 7.

However, YTA lawyer Jim Tucker told the News June 11 that it was adjourned after the Yukon government essentially agreed to do what the injunction was seeking without having to formally litigate the matter.

