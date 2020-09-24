YG seeks members for youth climate change panel

The Yukon government sign in front of the main administraton building on Second Avenue. The Yukon government is inviting youth ages 12 to 25 from around the territory to participate in a climate change panel to provide recommendations. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government is inviting youth ages 12 to 25 from around the territory to participate in a climate change panel to provide recommendations.

Participants must be enrolled in a Yukon school, be a Yukon resident attending a college or university outside the Yukon, or have lived in the Yukon for at least one year.

“Climate change is the biggest challenge of our generation and Yukon youth deserve to have their voices heard,” said Premier Sandy Silver.

“It’s really important for us to have geographic cultural, gender diversity, and really a representation of youth from all across the territory. So we’re really encouraging youth in all parts of the territory to apply,” said program lead Nelly Bouevitch.

The term for each panelist will last one year and they must be able to attend monthly virtual meetings and three in-person meetings per year.

The budget for the project is $96,000. Participants will be provided an honorarium of around $125 to $150 per full-day meeting. Transportation, accommodation and food will also be provided for in-person meetings.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 20.

