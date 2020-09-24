The Yukon government sign in front of the main administraton building on Second Avenue. The Yukon government is inviting youth ages 12 to 25 from around the territory to participate in a climate change panel to provide recommendations. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

YG seeks members for youth climate change panel

“Yukon youth deserve to have their voices heard”

The Yukon government is inviting youth ages 12 to 25 from around the territory to participate in a climate change panel to provide recommendations.

Participants must be enrolled in a Yukon school, be a Yukon resident attending a college or university outside the Yukon, or have lived in the Yukon for at least one year.

“Climate change is the biggest challenge of our generation and Yukon youth deserve to have their voices heard,” said Premier Sandy Silver.

“It’s really important for us to have geographic cultural, gender diversity, and really a representation of youth from all across the territory. So we’re really encouraging youth in all parts of the territory to apply,” said program lead Nelly Bouevitch.

The term for each panelist will last one year and they must be able to attend monthly virtual meetings and three in-person meetings per year.

The budget for the project is $96,000. Participants will be provided an honorarium of around $125 to $150 per full-day meeting. Transportation, accommodation and food will also be provided for in-person meetings.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 20.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal government funds five new green energy projects

Just Posted

Federal government funds five new green energy projects

Around 40 homes near Whitehorse will participate a pilot project testing heat-storage technology

Council ponders freezing own wages

As it considers salaries for next term, some current members suggest not taking next CPI increase

Whitehorse driver gets one-month sentence, $1k fine for fatally hitting pedestrian in 2019

Karen Kennedy was sentenced before territorial court judge Michael Cozens Sept. 22

$500,000 deficit projected for Whitehorse

COVID-19 impacts cost the city $1.8 million

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Sept. 23, 2020

YG seeks members for youth climate change panel

“Yukon youth deserve to have their voices heard”

Yukon NDP hold AGM

This year’s meeting was held virtually

Watson Lake man arrested on cocaine charge

Calvin Pembleton, 53, is facing multiple charges

Liard First Nation’s language department receives literacy award

Decades of work has made Kaska language available to many

Yukon government releases new guidelines for COVID-19 symptoms and sending children to school

The advice sorts symptoms into three categories: red, yellow and green

Nominations closed in Watson Lake byelection

Four candidates are running for mayor

Baggage screening changes begin

Passengers are asked to arrive earlier than normal in order to accommodate the new temporary system

Yukon Government extends education review

The final report is scheduled for release in March 2021

Most Read