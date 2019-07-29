YG responds to child advocate’s report, rejects three of 30 recommendations

Julien Gignac/Yukon News Child and Youth Advocate Annette King at the legislative assembly building on April 26. The Yukon government has accepted 27 of King’s 30 recommendations regarding children in government care.

The Yukon government has accepted the bulk of recommendations included in the child advocate’s report, which primarily found that more should be done to ensure youth and children in care are connected to their cultures.

“Systemic issues require a systemic response,” the government’s written response released July 26 says, adding that “change must extend beyond any one person, one policy, one program, one branch and one government.”

The review, released in April by Annette King, the Yukon’s Child and Youth Advocate, found “gaps between policy, practice and the lived experiences of children and youth,” and made 30 recommendations for the government to apply.

The review concerned 94 children and youth who were in care between 2015 and 2018. The majority of them — 79 per cent — identified as Indigenous, according to the review.

Recommendations included cultural-based supports for families and mandatory First Nations trauma training for staff working with youth and children, along with ensuring youth continue to be supported once they age out of care.

The Yukon government’s response says 27 recommendations have been accepted, one of which has been modified. Most are being addressed through initiatives that have been launched already or plan to be. These include supervisor training, adding a second transitional support worker, the unveiling of a new records management system, extended family care agreements and hiring counsellors for four mental health hubs in rural zones.

“This response demonstrates a potential to make a difference,” King said via a press release (this file will be updated once the News reaches her.)

Three recommendations have been rejected on the grounds they are being tended to “in other areas” by the Department of Health and Social Services (HSS), the government says.

King suggested the Child and Family Services Act be amended so that youth beyond 24 years of age could still qualify for support.

Instead, the governments says supports for clients over 24 years old should extend beyond Family and Child Services, arguing that doing the opposite would pigeonhole services. The government says linkages need to be created with community-based organizations and other government-sponsored programs.

The department is waiting on a final report from the Child and Family Services Act (CFSA) advisory committee regarding people who are older than 24, it notes.

HSS has rejected the recommendation to hire a cultural advisor, stating that this type of work shouldn’t be up to one person.

“HSS believes that connection to family, community and culture is a requirement of all who work with our children, youth and families. Ongoing recruitment efforts support diversity applicants in all positions.”

The government has also rejected the suggestion that it establish an independent cultural/reconciliation committee charged with connecting children and youth to culture, including land-based activities.

The response says “these goals can best be achieved with a revitalization of our previous culture committee, or the implementation of a similar model that has youth participation and an enhanced focus on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) and reconciliation activities.”

It says that coming up with an independent committee of this kind would be “very challenging” due to legalities of Family and Child Services.

One recommendation that calls for the enforcement of exit interviews has been adjusted. The position of HSS is that staff should have a choice to complete them.

“Staff have an ongoing obligation throughout the period of their employment to report immediately any quality of care concern to ensure it is addressed appropriately,” the response says. “Should staff wait to exercise their legislated responsibility during an exit interview, they potentially place children and youth at risk and this is unacceptable.”

