YG replies to outfitter’s legal challenge over caribou quota

The Yukon government has filed a reply to an outfitter’s petition challenging the reduction of its caribou quota to zero.

Yukon Big Game Outfitters Ltd. filed a petition to the Yukon Supreme Court on Oct. 2, alleging that the government is not making proper management decisions when it comes to the Finlayson caribou herd.

The government, in a one-page reply filed Oct. 19, said it opposes the granting of any reliefs being sought by the outfitter.

The petition has not yet been heard in court.

