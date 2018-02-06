The Yukon government has issued a request for proposals looking for a location for the territory’s first cannabis retail store. (Black Press files)

YG issues request for proposals to find location of Yukon’s first pot shop

Request for proposals requires that the proposed store be in Marwell

The Yukon government has issued a request for proposals looking for a location for the territory’s first cannabis retail store.

The request for proposals, issued last week, is looking for a building the territorial government can lease or buy with at least 415 square metres of storefront, office and warehouse space.

The RFP requires that the proposed store be in the Marwell neighbourhood. Whitehorse City Council is in the process of considering a zoning change that would limit retail locations that sell cannabis to only Marwell, but council hasn’t officially signed off on that yet.

The final council vote is expected to happen Feb. 26, the day before the territorial government’s RFP closes.

Yukon Liquor Corporation spokesperson Patch Groenewegen said the government is working within the area as outlined by the city because time is of the essence.

The federal government is expected to legalize recreational cannabis use this summer. The Yukon space needs to be completely ready on or before May 29, according to the RFP.

Groenewegen said the size of the store listed in the tender is the minimum size the government will be looking for.

The government is looking to buy the location or sign a three-year lease, the document says. The space needs to be open to the public seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Government officials need to have access 24-7.

The successful location will be picked based on a variety of criteria including how close it is to the Yukon Liquor Corporation offices and transit routes.

John Streicker, the minister responsible for the liquor corporation, has previously talked about a shortlist of potential locations in the area.

Groenewegen said the government only “scanned the market to see what was available” when city officials first mentioned the idea of having the store in Marwell.

“It was essentially just to make sure that it is a possibility in Marwell and we encourage all parties to make sure that they submit in the tender process.”

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse city council to review taxi bylaw

Just Posted

Notes from a cold, dark road

Driving the Alaska Highway in the depths of winter is not for the faint of heart

Yukon Arctic Ultra nears end after frigid delay

‘That moment I cannot get my crew out there to pick somebody up is the moment I have to stop the race’

Preliminary hearing to start for man charged in 2016 Watson Lake murder

Olson Wolftail, 87, was found dead in his home in December 2016

Yukon Quest mushers head southeast from Circle City

Two mushers scratch from main race, five drop out of 300

Snowy setup for Yukon Quest start

‘Here we are throwing it back to the old school ways of running the race along Lake Laberge’

Whitehorse city council to review taxi bylaw

Whitehorse city council will review its vehicle-for-hire bylaw. The bylaw was rewritten… Continue reading

YG issues request for proposals to find location of Yukon’s first pot shop

Request for proposals requires that the proposed store be in Marwell

Construction of Whitehorse French high school won’t start until 2019: documents

Plans were delayed when contaminated soil was found under the old F.H. Collins site last year

Alaska Heat the hottest team at Yukon Bantam Cup

‘When a tournament goes well, it’s because the volunteers were super, super engaged’

Whitehorse counting cars for downtown parking study

Ideas range from tweaking parking rules to building a parkade

Every Yukon organization needs a privacy primer

Diane McLeod-McKay | Special to the News Privacy laws are in place… Continue reading

Dangerous offender designations exist for good reason

The dangerous offender designation represents a reasonable way for society to keep people safe

Whitehorse council hears first reading of $77M operations budget

‘I would like to see us, you know, try tightening up our ship a little bit’

Most Read