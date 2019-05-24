Smoke has been blown into large portions of Yukon by winds from the southeast.

YG issues air-quality advisory as High Level wildfire smoke drifts north

The Yukon government has issued an air-quality advisory as smoke from a wildfire burning in High Level, Alta., drifts north into the territory.

In a press release May 21, the government said that smoke from the fire was visible in Watson Lake, and might “come and go” over the “next several days.”

Yukon Protective Services also issued a notice on its Facebook page May 22, stating that the smoke “has been blown into large portions of Yukon by winds from the southeast.”

The press release says that the smoke can be a health hazard if it lingers in the community, and advises people who experience symptoms like “ increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath” to limit outdoor and strenuous physical activity.

It also recommends that Yukoners “identify and support those who are more at risk from the impacts of wildfire smoke,” including “small children, elders, pregnant women, and those with lung or heart disease;” that people with health conditions that could worsen with the smoke to talk to their healthcare providers; for Yukoners to reduce exposure to smoky air by staying indoors and turning on an air cleaner with a HEPA filter, if available; and for anyone experiencing worsening symptoms or with health concerns to either contact 811 or their health care providers, or go to a hospital emergency department.

Updates on the smoke are available at firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/ (Jackie Hong)