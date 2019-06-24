YG is ‘failing’ First Nations students, says chair of the Chiefs Committee on Education

Bob Dickson, the chair of the Chiefs Committee on Education, speaks to media about a report that found First Nation students many not be receiving adequate schooling in Whitehorse on June 20. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The chair of the Chiefs Committee on Education is railing against the Yukon government following the release of an auditor general’s report that found First Nations students may not be receiving adequate schooling.

Bob Dickson told media June 20 that the report is clear in that the Department of Education is “failing” First Nations students in the Yukon.

The department, he continued, is dictating the terms of education in the territory.

“I think it’s appalling that the government continues to say that they’re making progress and they’re working with us when their view of working with us is telling us what to do. That doesn’t fly with the Chiefs Committee on Education anymore.”

The auditor general’s report, released on June 18, found that the department can’t ascertain whether what it’s doing is improving outcomes for First Nations, special needs and rural students, suggesting they’re being underserved.

The bulk of the report deals with First Nations students. It determined that they continue to fare worse in school than their counterparts, a circumstance that hasn’t significantly changed in the past 10 years. Not enough has been done to institute Yukon First Nations languages and culture in curriculums, the report also says.

“Ten years ago they had the same report with the same results,” Dickson said. “It’s not working and we’re still at the table going through the same situation where nothing’s changed. Now it’s time for a change.”

Dickson said a meeting with Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee was hosted at the Council of Yukon First Nations on June 18. It went “poorly,” he said.

“We laid out the options that the First Nations see for moving forward as true partners,” he said. “True partners don’t mean that YTG comes to us and says, ‘This is what we’re gonna give you, and you take it.’ True partners means we work together, we develop solutions and we move forward together. It’s not a take it or leave it attitude.”

Dickson said First Nations should have more power when it comes to designing curriculums, and the education system in general.

Asked if he means total control, he said, “Yeah, sure.”

Millions of dollars, Dickson said, from First Nations’ purses are being sunk into programs in order to prime students for post-secondary, which shouldn’t be happening.

And further, First Nations learn differently, he said.

“We have a traditional way of learning that is more oral than the European way of learning, where everything’s in books on text and on paper.”

Dickson said a balance should be struck between these going forward.

“You can’t just stuff an Indigenous individual into a school and say, ‘You’re gonna learn this way.’”

