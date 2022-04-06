YG drops vaccination mandate for workers

The Yukon government dropped its vaccination requirement for employees, contractors and volunteers as of April 4. (file photo)

The Yukon government lifted its vaccination requirement for its employees, contractors and volunteers in most settings on April 4.

The lifting of the vaccine requirement follows the dropping of most other restrictions including the mask and vaccination requirements for indoor public spaces on March 18.

The requirement went into effect on Nov. 30 of last year. As of early December 2021, the Yukon legislature was informed that 336 employees had not attested to being vaccinated and so were placed on leave without pay.

A vaccination requirement will still be in place for high-risk settings. Medical settings like long-term care homes, residential substance use programs, government operated clinics and health centres as well as hospitals are considered high-risk. Vaccines will also still be required for workers at shelters, residential programs where staff provide care to clients and correctional centres.

The notice states that the requirement will continue to apply to current workers as well as any that are newly hired.

“In non-government high-risk settings, employers will continue to be required to implement policies for employees, contractors and volunteers to be vaccinated as appropriate for their settings,” it reads.

Vaccination requirement for City of Whitehorse staff and on campus students and staff at Yukon University were also dropped last month.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com