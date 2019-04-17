YG did a review of NGOs over the past year, will not make findings public

The Yukon’s Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) did a review of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) “over the last year” but will not be making any of its documentation or findings public, HSS’s deputy minister said April 15.

Stephen Samis made the comments during a technical briefing on the terms of reference for HSS’s comprehensive review.

HSS minister Pauline Frost had tabled the document in the legislative assembly earlier the same afternoon.

Responding to questions about the role NGOs would play in the comprehensive review, Samis said that the department had “undertook a review of the NGOs over the last year.”

“We identified the outcomes that they’re trying to achieve, the populations that they’re serving, the clients that they’re serving,” Samis said of the review, explaining that the review was the reason Yukon NGOs were subject to a one-year funding freeze.

Samis said there was “nothing to be made public” about the review, and that there was no report or “formal review” resulting from the work.

“We have documentation but it’s not public documentation,” he said.

Asked if he could make the documentation public, Samis said, “no.”

The documentation will also not be provided to the panel overseeing the HSS comprehensive review, Samis said.

Panel chair Bruce McLennan, who appeared via video call for the technical briefing, added that “probably no need for the panel to see things like that.”

