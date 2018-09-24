YG cancels French school construction management contract with NWT firm

Yukon companies will be able to bid to complete the remainder of the work, Mostyn says

The Yukon government has reversed its stance on awarding a nearly $1-million construction management contract related to Whitehorse’s new French school to a firm from the Northwest Territories, with a department minister now saying it was a “mistake.”

In an interview Sept. 24, Department of Highways and Public Works Minister Richard Mostyn confirmed that the government has cancelled the remainder of its $904,086 contract with Yellowknife-based Taylor Architectural Group (TAG) and will instead be asking local companies to submit bids to complete the rest of the work.

The territorial government had awarded the contract to TAG back in April via a standing offer agreement. Local architectural firms had criticized the decision, accusing the government of awarding the contract via a non-competitive process, unnecessarily making decisions on behalf of Yukon businesses and supporting Outside companies instead of local ones.

“We heard from contractors that they were not happy with the process and they wanted the opportunity to bid on this and they weren’t given that opportunity,” Mostyn said. “And so that’s … not in line with this government’s commitments and goals, issuing a standing offer to an Outside firm for that sum of money did not align with our commitments and goals, so we’re moving to a more competitive bidding process and initially not doing that was a mistake.”

TAG had already completed two phases of work and was ready to move on to the third when the Yukon government cancelled the contract. The remaining work is worth an estimated $650,000 to $750,000, and the Yukon government will be using one of its 10 $1-million exceptions — a term under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement where, for certain procurements, it can limit bidders to local businesses — to ensure that only Yukon companies will be able to submit bids to complete the job.

Mostyn said the decision to cancel the contract with TAG was the result of an investigation he began in late August, after which he decided that having awarded the contract to an Outside company via a standing offer agreement “wasn’t the right approach.”

He declined to go into detail about how the contract was originally awarded to TAG, or whether are disciplinary measures would be taken against any staff.

“I don’t talk about human resource issues publicly. I will say though that … everybody makes mistakes. I challenge anybody to show that they’ve never made a mistake,” he said, adding that the department has been “been working exceedingly hard and doing an awful lot of excellent work to improve the way the we buy goods and services in this territory, and it is vital that we not lose sight of that.”

Mostyn’s comments about the TAG contract contrast with the ones assistant deputy minister of capital planning Scott Milton gave to media earlier this month, when the issue first came to light. Milton had said that the government awarded the contract to TAG so that the contract for the actual construction of the school would be “open to as many Yukon firms as possible,” that getting on to the standing offer agreement list is itself a competitive process, and that TAG was qualified to do the job.

Milton had also said that the department followed “all of our own rules and directives” when it awarded the contract to TAG. Mostyn said Sept. 24 that, had the government continued with the contract, it would have violated its own regulation to not award contracts via standing offer agreements for work worth more than $250,000.

“However, we didn’t actually reach that threshold because we’ve actually stopped the process, we thanked Taylor for their work, their work was done underneath our threshold and now we’re actually going to go to a invitational proposal process that will allow us to have a competitive process to award the remaining $650,000 to $750,000,” Mostyn said.

The department is currently putting together its request for proposals and compiling a list of local companies to which it will send invitations to submit proposals. Mostyn said he expects the new contract to be awarded some time “after the middle of October,” and that he’s “fairly confident” that the school will still be completed by the previously-established deadline.

Construction of the $27.5-million French high school, to be built on the site of the now-demolished F.H. Collins Secondary School, is scheduled to begin May 2019, with a completion date of November 2020.

