Wykes’ Independent raises $7k for university students

The Together We Thrive campaign raised $7,429 for food for Yukon University students in campus housing in Whitheorse and at community campuses throughout the territory. Left to right are Wykes’ Your Independent Grocer owner Mark Wykes with YukonU staff Meaghen Kimmitt and Megan Skarnulis at the grocery store. (Yukon University/Submitted)

Fresh fruit, pantry staples, holiday treats and other goods are making their way to Yukon University students around the territory thanks to the Together We Thrive fundraising campaign at Wyke’s Your Independent Grocer in Whitehorse.

A total of $7,429 was raised.

The campaign, which got underway in October, raised funds through the sale of YukonU Together We Thrive tote bags.

Mark Wykes, who owns the grocery store, said when the campaign launched he was thrilled the store would be able to help Yukon University students focus on their studies rather than where their next meal is coming from.

While many of the donations that came in were for the $2 minimum, a number of larger amounts were also donated with the largest single contribution being $200.

The money raised went to food for those in campus housing and students at community campuses across the territory. The funds will also contribute to stocking and maintaining the Ayamdigut campus Student Food Bank throughout the next semester.

During the campaign, a total of 20 donors put their name in the draw for a YukonU hoodie with Hope Snider’s name drawn for it Dec. 17.

“The generosity of Wykes’ Your Independent Grocer customers has been outstanding and means so much to our students,” Dr. Lesley Brown, the university’s president and vice-chancellor, said. “It’s special to be able to partner with a local business to create this impact for students.”

Megan Skarnulis, YukonU’s instructor/coordinator for student success, noted the impact the campaign has had on students.

“It’s wonderful to see the relief for a student when they can receive a little support in providing healthy food options for themselves and their family,” she said.

Given the success of the program, Wykes will continue the campaign in 2022.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Yukon University