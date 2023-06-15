World’s heads of missions tour Canada’s North

Trip organized by Global Affairs Canada took ambassadors and high commissioners to the Yukon

Global Affairs Canada’s northern diplomatic tour visits the site of the SS Klondike in Whitehorse on June 8. (Courtesy/Yukon government)

International heads of diplomatic missions representing Austria to Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe are touring the North.

Delegates to Canada from Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Demark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, European Union, Haiti, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lithuania, Mali, New Zealand, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Zimbabwe and Delegation of the Ismaili Imamat are taking part in the northern tour.

While in the Yukon, representatives visited leaders such as Premier Ranj Pillai in Whitehorse, Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation Chief Pauline Frost in Old Crow and Mayor Bill Kendrick in Dawson City.

“I had the opportunity to share the unique story of the Yukon, our ambitions as a government and our work to increase and improve territorial and international collaboration. I raised our commitments to a strong economy, clean energy, the health and wellbeing of our citizens, responsible resource extraction, investment in critical minerals and security,” Pillai said in a statement issued on June 8.

“The connections made during this tour will strengthen partnerships, contribute to the exchange of ideas and opportunities, and advance dialogue on how we can work together to achieve a prosperous and sustainable future.”

Global Affairs Canada did not respond to questions about the northern tour’s timeline, destinations, cost and whether human rights in Canada and participating countries is on the agenda by press deadline.

A photo of a briefing binder prepared by the nordic and polar relations division of Global Affairs Canada that was tweeted June 7 by Japan Embassy Canada indicates the tour organized by Global Affairs Canada runs from June 5 to June 15.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com