Work on seniors housing project moves forward

Funding announced for Normandy Manor

Officials are aiming to open the doors to a new 84-unit supported living facility for seniors in late summer 2022, if all goes according to plan.

It’s anticipated information materials about Normandy Manor for prospective residents will be available this summer.

The plans were outlined at a March 2 press conference announcing funding for the project that will see the federal government contribute $34.5 million and Yukon government funding of $500,000 from the Housing Initiatives Fund, $500,000 from the Municipal Matching Rental Construction Grant and $3.5 million through a prepaid lease for 10 units in the building for Government of Yukon use for 20 years. Additionally, the City of Whitehorse approved up to $500,000 in development incentives over a 10-year period.

Normandy Manor is being built at 468 Range Road by KBC Developments — a partnership of Ketza Construction, Borud Enterprises and Northern Vision Development — which is constructing and operating the building and funding a further $2 million towards the project.

“KBC is proud to have developed the first private-sector, seniors’ supportive housing in the territory that will fill a gap in the housing continuum with a product developed, built and owned by Yukon,” Michael Hale, NVD’s chief operating officer, said.

“We recognize that this project would not be possible without the support of three levels of government, and we join all Yukoners in thanking Canada, Yukon and the City of Whitehorse for their support. When Normandy Manor opens in 2022, we look forward to turning it from a construction project into a community with supports and programs that enable seniors to live long, healthy lives and age in place.”

The project aims to fill a gap in the housing market by providing housing for seniors who cannot live independently, but who are not ready to move into continuing care.

When it’s finished the project will provide Yukon Housing Corporation with 10 units as part of its community housing stock.

Hale noted that 30 per cent of the rentals in the development would be offered below market value while the rest will remain at market value.

Pauline Frost, the minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corp., noted the project aligns with a number of Yukon government policies aimed at increasing housing in the territory.

“We are working hard to increase options for Yukon across the housing continuum and throughout the territory,” she said. “This new supportive seniors’ housing project aligns with Yukon’s Aging in Place Action Plan and demonstrates what we can achieve through effective partnerships between the private sector and municipal, territorial and federal orders of government.”

Officials noted this will be the first such project of its kind in the territory.

“It’s new, it’s creative and it’s innovative,” Frost said.

Mayor Dan Curtis highlighted his excitement for the project, encouraging other municipalities to work with other governments to make such initiatives happen.

Construction of the building began in August 2020. Earlier in the year, Whitehorse city council approved a zoning change for a boundary realignment of the property to accommodate parking. The development will provide underground parking for 38 vehicles along with parking spaces for 12 vehicles on ground level outside the building.

Meals, light housekeeping and social activities will be provided for residents.

Anyone interested in being added to the list to receive information about getting a unit once it is available can email normandy@nvdlp.com

