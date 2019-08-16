Woman’s death in Ross River confirmed to be a homicide, Yukon RCMP says

Maryann Ollie, 59, died on Aug. 1. She was a citizen of Ross River Dena Council.

The death of a woman in Ross River at the beginning of the month is now a confirmed homicide.

Maryann Ollie, 59-year-old Ross River Dena Council citizen, died on Aug. 1, Yukon RCMP said in a press release Aug. 16.

An autopsy that took place in Vancouver on Aug. 14 and 15 confirmed that her death was a homicide.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information about Ollie’s death is asked to call Ross River RCMP at (867) 969-2677 or (867) 969-5555.

