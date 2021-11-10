Woman in custody after two men allegedly stabbed in downtown Whitehorse

The RCMP say they have a woman in custody and are continuing their investigation after two men were stabbed in a fight in downtown Whitehorse.

The incident in question took place on Nov. 6.; police say they were dispatched to a call about a fight and told by bystanders who was involved. They arrested 45-year-old Justina Michel without any further incident and seized the weapon they say was involved.

Police say she was arrested while the others involved in the alleged fight weren’t based on escalation of violence used and the severity of injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing and if there are other arrests related to this incident in the future, police will release more information as appropriate,” an RCMP spokesperson said.

Michel is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She remains in custody ahead of a court date.

Police say that Michel and the men who were stabbed had injuries assessed by medical professionals.

“As many of the witnesses were not cooperative with the investigation, police have reached out to businesses in the area for surveillance video of the incident. The investigation is ongoing,” an RCMP statement reads.

