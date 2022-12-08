A police cruiser passes by the RCMP station in Whitehorse on Aug. 22, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A police cruiser passes by the RCMP station in Whitehorse on Aug. 22, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Woman charged with manslaughter for 2021 death in Whitehorse

Berdina Hager, 42, arrested and charged Dec. 7

The Yukon RCMP say they have arrested a woman and filed a manslaughter charge relating to a July 2021 death in Whitehorse.

In a Dec. 8 notice posted to their website, the RCMP say they arrested 42-year-old Berdina Hager on Dec. 7. She now faces a charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of 27-year-old Phyllistine Hager which the notice says took place on July 30 of last year.

Police say Berdina Hager was scheduled to make a first court appearance in Whitehorse on Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

“The Yukon RCMP continues to share our condolences with the family, and thank all of those involved for their patience as investigators worked toward this stage of the investigation,” the public notice concludes.

(Jim Elliot)

Previous story
Yukon Supreme Court revises sentences in two child molestation cases

Just Posted

A police cruiser passes by the RCMP station in Whitehorse on Aug. 22, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Woman charged with manslaughter for 2021 death in Whitehorse

Two years after it opened, the city is looking at adding to the operations building to accommodate staff that would move there. (Yukon News file)
A change in plans

Andy Lera prepares a dilution for a low dose of his new medication, Naltrexone, on Dec. 2. He said he has been living with long COVID for more than 29 months. (Andy Lera/Submitted)
Yukon government releases webpage with resources on long COVID

Whitehorse city council is considering moving forward with plans for new transit routes, which would include public engagement on the proposed schedule. The modernized routes are being putting forward after council delayed a proposed new route system in July following public outcry. The newest proposed schedule would not reduce or eliminate the current service levels. (Yukon News file)
Wheels begin turning on new transit routes, schedules