Woman charged with manslaughter for 2021 death in Whitehorse

A police cruiser passes by the RCMP station in Whitehorse on Aug. 22, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon RCMP say they have arrested a woman and filed a manslaughter charge relating to a July 2021 death in Whitehorse.

In a Dec. 8 notice posted to their website, the RCMP say they arrested 42-year-old Berdina Hager on Dec. 7. She now faces a charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of 27-year-old Phyllistine Hager which the notice says took place on July 30 of last year.

Police say Berdina Hager was scheduled to make a first court appearance in Whitehorse on Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

“The Yukon RCMP continues to share our condolences with the family, and thank all of those involved for their patience as investigators worked toward this stage of the investigation,” the public notice concludes.

(Jim Elliot)